🏭 Lynchburg, VA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $25+/hr Roles

Lynchburg’s plants and shops are busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring for hands-on roles. Good mix of entry-level and skilled positions with union shops and strong benefits in the mix.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, first shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM), overtime during peak demand

Pay: Minimum $28.94/hr (per collective bargaining agreement)

(per collective bargaining agreement) Why it’s worth a click: Union role in a global manufacturer, working on CNC and manual machines for critical valve components. Great fit if you have 2+ years machining experience or machining coursework, can read blueprints/GD&T, and want steady hours with overtime potential.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Why it’s worth a click: Similar precision machining work supporting Flowserve’s valve manufacturing, using both CNC and manual equipment. Good match if you’ve got 2+ years recent machining experience or formal training and want big-company benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, disability, parental leave).

Employer: Arc3 Gases

Arc3 Gases Location: Lynchburg, VA (24501)

Type: Full-time, field and shop work with regular driving

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: You’ll troubleshoot and repair welders, cutting machines, and metalworking gear for Arc3 customers, traveling to branches and job sites. Good for someone with 2+ years mechanical/electrical/electronics experience, can read schematics, likes customer interaction, and wants ongoing technical training.

Employer: Saint-Gobain – Lynchburg Mill

Location: Lynchburg, VA, US

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts with overtime

Pay: $21.43/hr during training, $26.50/hr after , plus $0.80/hr shift differential ; total target cash up to about $80K/year with overtime and bonuses (per posting)

, plus ; total target cash up to (per posting) Why it’s worth a click: True entry-level mill job with paid training and strong union-backed pay and benefits. You’ll run forklifts and production equipment, move materials, and keep the area clean and safe, with overtime, bonuses, attendance incentives, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.