📋 Several Admin & Front Desk Jobs in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg has a nice mix of hospital and hotel front desk roles right now. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with a computer, these are worth a look.

Employer: Centra Medical Group

Centra Medical Group Location: Lynchburg, VA (LGH Emergency Department)

(LGH Emergency Department) Type: Part-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first person patients see in the ER, handling registration, insurance checks, and payments. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, have strong computer skills, and enjoy helping people in a hospital setting.

Employer: Centra Medical Group

Centra Medical Group Location: Lynchburg, VA (Imaging department)

(Imaging department) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Similar patient access role, but focused on imaging services instead of the ER. You’ll handle pre-registration, check insurance, set up payment plans, and guide patients through the financial side of their visit.

Employer: Centra Medical Group

Centra Medical Group Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: $16.22 – $23.52 per hour

This role covers patient registration, insurance verification, and payment collection across hospital services. Great if you want steady healthcare work with clear pay info and you’re comfortable juggling multiple computer systems.

Employer: Millennium Hospitality Management Group

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Part-time, In person

Salary: $13.00 – $13.75 per hour

Work at a hotel front desk greeting guests, answering phones, and handling check-ins and check-outs. Nice option if you like hospitality, have solid computer and customer service skills, and want a role with variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.