⚠️ Lynchburg Human Services building closed after flooding

The City of Lynchburg Department of Human Services building is temporarily closed to the public due to flooding from a burst pipe. A reopening date has not been set.

If you have an appointment or an open case:

Contact your assigned caseworker to make new arrangements.

to make new arrangements. If you don’t have their info, call the main line: 434-455-5850.

You can still get many services by phone or online:

Human Services info: www.lynchburgva.gov/461/Human-Services

Public assistance applications: www.commonhelp.virginia.gov

SNAP, TANF, Medicaid info: 855-635-4370

Child abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5726 (business hours) or 800-552-7096 (after hours)

(business hours) or (after hours) Adult abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5840 (business hours) or 888-832-3858 (after hours)

(business hours) or (after hours) Community resources: dial 2-1-1 (United Way referral service)

The City will share updates as soon as they know when the building can safely reopen.