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Lynchburg

⚠️ Lynchburg Human Services building closed after flooding

3 days ago
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⚠️ Lynchburg Human Services building closed after flooding

The City of Lynchburg Department of Human Services building is temporarily closed to the public due to flooding from a burst pipe. A reopening date has not been set.

If you have an appointment or an open case:

  • Contact your assigned caseworker to make new arrangements.
  • If you don’t have their info, call the main line: 434-455-5850.

You can still get many services by phone or online:

  • Human Services info: www.lynchburgva.gov/461/Human-Services
  • Public assistance applications: www.commonhelp.virginia.gov
  • SNAP, TANF, Medicaid info: 855-635-4370
  • Child abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5726 (business hours) or 800-552-7096 (after hours)
  • Adult abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5840 (business hours) or 888-832-3858 (after hours)
  • Community resources: dial 2-1-1 (United Way referral service)

The City will share updates as soon as they know when the building can safely reopen.

More Info: City of Lynchburg Human Services Building Temporar...

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