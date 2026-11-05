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Lynchburg
⚠️ Lynchburg Human Services building closed after flooding
3 days ago
⚠️ Lynchburg Human Services building closed after flooding
The City of Lynchburg Department of Human Services building is temporarily closed to the public due to flooding from a burst pipe. A reopening date has not been set.
If you have an appointment or an open case:
- Contact your assigned caseworker to make new arrangements.
- If you don’t have their info, call the main line: 434-455-5850.
You can still get many services by phone or online:
- Human Services info: www.lynchburgva.gov/461/Human-Services
- Public assistance applications: www.commonhelp.virginia.gov
- SNAP, TANF, Medicaid info: 855-635-4370
- Child abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5726 (business hours) or 800-552-7096 (after hours)
- Adult abuse/neglect reports: 434-455-5840 (business hours) or 888-832-3858 (after hours)
- Community resources: dial 2-1-1 (United Way referral service)
The City will share updates as soon as they know when the building can safely reopen.
More Info: City of Lynchburg Human Services Building Temporar...
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