🚧 Weekday paving work on Harrison Street through completion

🚧 Harrison Street lane closures for paving work

Beginning Thursday, November 5, milling and paving will take place on Harrison Street from 12th Street to 9th Street.

Work hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekdays only (no weekends), and will continue until the project is complete, weather permitting.

During this time:

Traffic may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars

with directing cars Drivers should expect minor delays

Emergency vehicles will still have access at all times

If you usually drive this stretch of Harrison Street during the day, allow extra time or use another route while the work is underway.