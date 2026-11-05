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🚧 Weekday paving work on Harrison Street through completion
3 days ago
🚧 Harrison Street lane closures for paving work
Beginning Thursday, November 5, milling and paving will take place on Harrison Street from 12th Street to 9th Street.
Work hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekdays only (no weekends), and will continue until the project is complete, weather permitting.
During this time:
- Traffic may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars
- Drivers should expect minor delays
- Emergency vehicles will still have access at all times
If you usually drive this stretch of Harrison Street during the day, allow extra time or use another route while the work is underway.
More Info: Milling and Paving Operations on Portion of Harris...
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