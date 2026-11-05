❄️ Lynchburg adds 25 winter shelter beds and warming sites

❄️ Winter warming centers and shelter options in Lynchburg

As cold weather moves in, Lynchburg has shared where people can go to stay warm and safe.

Extra winter beds

Starting November 15, The Refuge on Memorial (2220 Memorial Ave) will add 25 low-barrier beds through March 15, 2027, bringing winter shelter capacity in the region to 150 beds.

Daytime warming locations

Dept. of Human Services Lobby, 99 Ninth St – Wed–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

– Wed–Fri, Miller Center, 301 Grove St – 2nd floor desk: Wed–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ; Library Hub (rear entrance): Wed–Fri, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

– 2nd floor desk: Wed–Fri, ; Library Hub (rear entrance): Wed–Fri, Lynchburg Public Library – Downtown, 216 12th St – Mon, Wed, Fri 10–6 ; Tue, Thu 10–8 ; Sat 9–5

– Mon, Wed, Fri ; Tue, Thu ; Sat The Refuge on Memorial, 2220 Memorial Ave – Mon–Fri 8–6

– Mon–Fri Thomas Road Baptist Church “Main Street,” 1 Mountain View Rd – Mon–Sat 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Overnight shelters

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Ave – 50 beds; single adults & families; ID + negative drug screen; call (434) 845-5939 .

– 50 beds; single adults & families; ID + negative drug screen; call . The Refuge on Memorial – 50 year-round + 25 seasonal beds; all household types; low-barrier; day guests can request overnight.

– 50 year-round + 25 seasonal beds; all household types; low-barrier; day guests can request overnight. Miriam’s House Family Shelter – Up to 25 people in 4 family units; families with kids under 18; low-barrier; call CHIA at 434-427-2442 for intake.

If you are homeless or will lose housing in the next 3 days, call CHIA at 434-427-2442 for help connecting to shelter and services in Lynchburg, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell counties.