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🚧 Harrison Street lane restrictions for paving starting Nov. 5
3 days ago
🚧 Milling and paving on Harrison Street (Nov 5 start)
Starting Thursday, November 5, crews will be milling and paving Harrison Street from 12th Street to 9th Street.
Work hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekdays only (no weekends), and will continue until the work is complete, weather permitting.
During this project:
- Traffic may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars.
- Drivers should expect minor delays.
- Emergency vehicles will still have access at all times.
If you use this stretch of Harrison Street, allow a little extra time and use caution driving through the work zone.
More Info: Milling and Paving Operations on Portion of Harris...
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