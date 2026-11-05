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🚧 Harrison Street lane restrictions for paving starting Nov. 5

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEnMO_1Gmi2qf300

🚧 Milling and paving on Harrison Street (Nov 5 start)

Starting Thursday, November 5, crews will be milling and paving Harrison Street from 12th Street to 9th Street.

Work hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekdays only (no weekends), and will continue until the work is complete, weather permitting.

During this project:

  • Traffic may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars.
  • Drivers should expect minor delays.
  • Emergency vehicles will still have access at all times.

If you use this stretch of Harrison Street, allow a little extra time and use caution driving through the work zone.

More Info: Milling and Paving Operations on Portion of Harris...

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