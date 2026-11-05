🚧 Harrison Street lane restrictions for paving starting Nov. 5

🚧 Milling and paving on Harrison Street (Nov 5 start)

Starting Thursday, November 5, crews will be milling and paving Harrison Street from 12th Street to 9th Street.

Work hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekdays only (no weekends), and will continue until the work is complete, weather permitting.

During this project:

Traffic may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing cars.

with directing cars. Drivers should expect minor delays .

. Emergency vehicles will still have access at all times.

If you use this stretch of Harrison Street, allow a little extra time and use caution driving through the work zone.