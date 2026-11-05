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Lynchburg

⚠️ Lynchburg City Council alters Nov. 10 & Nov. 24 meetings

3 days ago
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⚠️ City Council schedule changes on Nov. 10 & Nov. 24

On Tuesday, November 10, 6:00–8:00 p.m., Lynchburg City Council will hold a special called meeting at the University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Drive, Drysdale Student Center, West Room, 3rd Floor.

This will be a Legislative Dinner with area legislators and will replace City Council’s regular November 10 meetings, including the Physical Development Committee.

Also, all regularly scheduled City Council meetings on November 24, including the Finance Committee, are cancelled because of the Thanksgiving holiday week.

When they are available, you can find meeting materials at https://www.lynchburgva.gov/842/Council-Meeting-Agendas-Minutes-Video.

More Info: Lynchburg City Council to Conduct Special Called M...

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