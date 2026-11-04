🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local spots all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour

This entry-level role mixes sales and light delivery work. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and sometimes deliver parts to local shops.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour

Perfect if you like being on the road. You’ll safely deliver parts to commercial customers, pick up returns, help stock the store, and build relationships with local repair shops.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 13955 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in posting, but PT role)

You’ll run the register, bag groceries, help customers to their cars, and keep the front end tidy. Good fit if you enjoy a steady pace and lots of face-to-face customer time.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Lynchburg, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Pay: $15.00/hour

Help customers with lumber and building materials, find products, and sometimes cut wood or other materials. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and an associate discount.

Employer: Associated Services Corporation

Location: 2132 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Part-time (~20 hours/week) Pay: From $12.77/hour

You’ll open and close the laundromat, keep the space clean, and help customers with machines. Simple, steady in-person work with a predictable routine.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3912 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not specified)

Likely full-time or part-time (not specified) Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums

Frontline role helping members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits. You’ll handle purchases, returns, and receipts, and get access to strong benefits, education programs, and store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.