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Lynchburg
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lynchburg, VA
2 days ago
Lynchburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local spots all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Salesperson / Store Driver – Store 7459
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour
This entry-level role mixes sales and light delivery work. You’ll help DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and sometimes deliver parts to local shops.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour
Perfect if you like being on the road. You’ll safely deliver parts to commercial customers, pick up returns, help stock the store, and build relationships with local repair shops.
PT Sales Associate Cashier
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 13955 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in posting, but PT role)
You’ll run the register, bag groceries, help customers to their cars, and keep the front end tidy. Good fit if you enjoy a steady pace and lots of face-to-face customer time.
Full Time – Sales Associate, Building Materials (Day)
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Help customers with lumber and building materials, find products, and sometimes cut wood or other materials. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and an associate discount.
Attendant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Associated Services Corporation
- Location: 2132 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Pay: From $12.77/hour
You’ll open and close the laundromat, keep the space clean, and help customers with machines. Simple, steady in-person work with a predictable routine.
(USA) Member Specialist
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 3912 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not specified)
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums
Frontline role helping members at the entrance, checkouts, and exits. You’ll handle purchases, returns, and receipts, and get access to strong benefits, education programs, and store discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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