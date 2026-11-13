Looking for a new feline friend in Lynchburg, TN? These sweet kittens are waiting at a local rescue for loving homes where they can grow up safe and cherished.

All of these kittens are from Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center and have an adoption fee of $90. Call the shelter at (931) 434-7508 for the most current info on each kitty.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Holly is a tiny tortie girl with a striking coat and big kitten eyes. She’s young and ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps with her new family.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Mistletoe is another adorable tortie baby, perfect for someone who loves unique, patchy coats. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Mistletoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Tinsel Tom is a classic orange boy, full of charm and bright color. If you’ve always wanted a ginger kitten to share your home, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Tinsel Tom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Jingle Bells is another sweet orange kitten, ready to bring some cheer into your home. He’s small now, but will soon grow into a handsome orange cat with your love and care.

👉 Meet Jingle Bells and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Twizzle is a fluffy gray tabby baby with a soft, medium-length coat. She’ll likely grow into a very pretty cat with that classic tabby pattern.

👉 Meet Twizzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center

Phone: (931) 434-7508

Truffle is another soft gray tabby kitten, perfect for someone who loves a slightly fluffier coat. She’s young, so she can adapt well to many types of homes.

👉 Meet Truffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lynchburg, TN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center at (931) 434-7508 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.