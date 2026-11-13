Designed for Luz Media by Johanna Arteta.

The 2026 midterm elections brought a wave of historic firsts across the country. From Texas electing its first Latina governor to a record number of Latinas heading to Congress, this election marked a significant moment for political representation.

And Latinas weren’t the only ones breaking barriers. Black women, Native Americans, and Muslim Americans also celebrated victories that will change the makeup of government at both the state and federal levels.

Here’s a closer look at some of the biggest milestones for Latinas and women’s representation from the 2026 midterms.

A Record Number of Latinas Are Headed to Congress

Latina representation in Congress has hit a milestone. For the first time, Latina representation in the U.S. House is reaching a new high. At least 27 Latinas are headed to the chamber following the 2026 midterms, surpassing the previous record of 20 set in 2022.

The increase reflects growing Latina participation in electoral politics, although representation still has a long way to go. Latinas make up approximately 9.88% of the U.S. population, but they only account for 3% of state legislative seats and 2.3% of statewide positions.

Texas Elected Its First Latina Governor

One of the election’s biggest milestones for Latina representation came from Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa became the state’s first Latina governor.

Hinojosa’s victory also marked the first time a Democrat had won the Texas governorship in more than three decades.

The milestone is particularly meaningful in a state where Latinos make up the largest ethnic population.

New York made history of its own.

Darializa Ávila Chevalier, daughter of Dominican immigrants, won New York’s 13th Congressional District after defeating longtime Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the Democratic primary. Her victory makes her the second woman of Dominican descent elected to Congress, following New Jersey Rep. Analilia Mejía, and the first Latina Muslim member of Congress.

Women Broke Records in Governor’s Races

Women secured a new national record for gubernatorial representation. Fifteen women won governor’s races in 2026 and will join two women whose terms continue, meaning at least 17 women will serve as governors in 2027, surpassing the previous simultaneous-serving record of 14.

Several victories also came with historic firsts.

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history.

In New Mexico, Deb Haaland, a citizen of Laguna Pueblo and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, became the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state.

Amy Acton became the first woman elected governor of Ohio. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota and Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee will become their states’ first women governors, while Helena Foulkes also won Rhode Island’s gubernatorial race.

The U.S. Senate Is Also Making History

The Senate will welcome several lawmakers whose victories represent huge steps forward for representation and diversity in politics.

In Illinois, Juliana Stratton won her Senate race, meaning three Black women will serve in the chamber simultaneously for the first time in U.S. history. Stratton will join Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland.

Her victory also means Illinois will become the first state represented by two women of color in the Senate at the same time, alongside Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

South Carolina elected pediatrician Annie Andrews as the first woman to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

Black and Latina Voters Helped Shape Historic Results

While candidates were making history on the ballot, Black women and Latinas played an important role as voters.

According to NBC News’ national exit poll, 93% of Black women and 68% of Latinas voted for Democratic candidates in U.S. House races, compared with 6% and 30%, respectively, who supported Republicans.

Black women showed the strongest Democratic support of any race-and-gender group in the poll, with an 87-percentage-point margin. Latinas also favored Democrats by a substantial 38-point margin, compared with 19 points among Latino men.

The exit poll results highlight important differences in voting patterns within demographic groups, particularly between Latina women and Latino men.

Some Latina voters also shifted their political support compared with 2024. A UnidosUS survey released after the election found that about one in five Latina respondents who voted for Trump in 2024 and participated in the 2026 midterms supported Democratic House candidates.

What These Historic Firsts Mean for Representation

The 2026 midterms will be remembered for the barriers broken and the people who will hold offices that, until now, had never been occupied by someone with their background.

But there’s still a considerable gap between the diversity of the American population and the people representing it in government.

For Latinas in particular, the record number of candidates and elected officials is an important sign of progress, even as they remain underrepresented in political office.

And that’s what makes these milestones worth paying attention to. Every historic first changes what’s possible for the people who come next.