What Are the Best Things to Do in West Hollywood?

West Hollywood packs world-class dining, legendary nightlife, vibrant street art, luxury shopping, and a thriving cultural scene into just 1.9 square miles. The Sunset Strip, the Design District, and the Rainbow District each offer a completely different flavour of WeHo, and between the Halloween Carnaval, WeHo Pride, Runyon Canyon hikes, and the Comedy Store, there’s genuinely no shortage of things to fill a visit.

Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, culinary excellence, or entertainment, here are the top things to do in West Hollywood.

1. Explore West Hollywood’s Three Distinct Neighborhoods

West Hollywood is divided into three main districts, each with its own personality. The Sunset Strip is the legendary entertainment corridor featuring historic music venues, hotels, and nightlife.

The Design District along Melrose and Robertson is home to high-end interior design showrooms, art galleries, and upscale shopping. The Rainbow District along Santa Monica Boulevard is one of the world’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhoods, featuring rainbow crosswalks, vibrant nightlife, and inclusive businesses.

There are also two micro districts, Mid-City and East Side. The five areas offer a different flavor of WeHo’s diverse culture.

Visit West Hollywood – Pacific Design Center

2. Dine at Outstanding Restaurants

West Hollywood’s restaurant scene is phenomenal, offering everything from coastal cuisine to farm-to-table fare. One of our favorites, which we return to time after time is Great White, bringing Venice Beach vibes with its healthy Aussie breakfast and brunch dishes, including stellar avocado toast and fresh-pressed juices. Laurel Hardware is another restaurant that we visit every time, combining industrial-chic design with seasonal, locally-sourced dishes in a converted hardware store with a lovely garden patio.

Casa Madera serves elevated Mexican cuisine with a stunning ambiance and creative cocktails. This stylish restaurant inside The Valorian West Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton has panoramic views of the city skyline.

LuxuryColumnist – Dining at Casa Madera

Ladyhawk offers a refined dining experience in an intimate setting within the LaPeer Hotel. We love the inventive fusion of Eastern Mediterranean and Californian flavors. Their homemade breads are to die for!

LuxuryColumnist – Ladyhawk West Hollywood

We also highly recommend a visit to Bottega Louie on Santa Monica Blvd to enjoy beautiful pastries and refined Italian-American cuisine in a grand, marble-adorned space. The neighborhood also boasts celebrity hotspots like Catch LA, cosy bistros, and international cuisine representing every corner of the globe.

For a classic Hollywood experience, visit Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where old Hollywood glamour meets exceptional cuisine and craft cocktails. Leave some room for their chocolate chip cookies or their build-your own ice cream sundaes!

LuxuryColumnist – Suze and Paul at Tower Bar, Sunset Tower Hotel

3. Enjoy Coffee and Pastries at Trendy Cafes

WeHo’s café culture is thriving with spots perfect for morning coffee, laptop work, or casual meetups. Dialog Cafe at The Sun Rose offers a wonderful café experience with excellent coffee and Mediterranean-inspired fare.

This is a temporary location for Dialog, whose Holloway Drive location is currently closed following a water main break on Sunset Boulevard. Paul had a delicious Brisket Verde Burrito and lavender latte, whilst I enjoyed a healthy Chinese Chicken Salad and a Yuzu Lemonade.

The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker is a beloved neighborhood institution serving excellent coffee and fresh pastries in a cozy atmosphere.

Verve Coffee Roasters brings Santa Cruz’s acclaimed coffee culture to Melrose with expertly crafted espresso drinks and a minimalist aesthetic. Urth Caffé on Melrose offers organic coffee and teas alongside healthy breakfast and lunch options in a bustling, see-and-be-seen environment.

For something sweet, go to Awan, a tiny walk-up window at 866 Huntley Drive that serves some of the best ice cream in LA. It’s completely plant-based: chef Zen Ong makes it with Indonesian coconut cream and Balinese vanilla, and the result is so creamy you’d never guess it’s dairy-free.

Awan sits beside Dayglow coffee, so try an affogato, a scoop topped with a shot of Dayglow espresso. The window opens mid-afternoon on weekdays and at noon at weekends.

LuxuryColumnist – Dialog Cafe at The Sun Rose

4. Shop for Gourmet Groceries

Staying in an apartment or a rental home rather than a hotel? West Hollywood has some of the most talked-about grocery stores in Los Angeles, and browsing them is half the fun. These are the best places to stock up on snacks, picnic supplies and fresh produce.

Laurel Supply

From the owners of Laurel Hardware, Laurel Supply is a huge, sunlit market at 8445 Santa Monica Boulevard. It combines a European-style organic grocery with a food hall: all the fruit and vegetables are organic, and you’ll find an organic butcher, fresh sushi, a hot food bar and a juice, coffee and matcha bar.

Grab a gelato or settle into the café seating if you want to stay a while. The market opened without any advertising or social media and relied entirely on word of mouth, which has only made it more of a talking point.

Erewhon

LA’s most famous luxury grocer opened its West Hollywood store in February 2026 at 8550 Santa Monica Boulevard, near La Cienega. Expect immaculate organic produce, wellness products and a tonic bar known for its celebrity smoothie collaborations.

Order the Wake Up in Weho smoothie, a coffee-based blend you can only get at this branch. Prices are high, but the people-watching is part of the experience.

Bristol Farms

Bristol Farms on Beverly Boulevard stands on the site of Chasen’s, the legendary Old Hollywood restaurant. This gourmet grocer is known for top-quality meat and seafood, and it was the first grocery store to sell restaurant-quality sushi in-store.

Don’t leave without its warm chocolate chunk walnut cookie, which has a cult following.

Pavilions

For everyday essentials, the Pavilions at 8969 Santa Monica Boulevard has been a neighbourhood staple for decades. This full-service supermarket has an in-store pharmacy and stays open until midnight, so it’s handy for late top-ups.

Trader Joe’s

The Trader Joe’s at 8611 Santa Monica Boulevard is the place for affordable snacks, frozen meals, wine and flowers. Its quirky own-brand treats also make fun, inexpensive gifts to take home.

Whole Foods Market

At the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, Whole Foods is a reliable choice for organic groceries, ready-made salads and hot food on the eastern side of the city.

If you’re in town on a Sunday, you can also pick up seasonal produce at the Melrose Place Farmers Market (see Events below).

LuxuryColumnist – Pizza oven at Laurel Supply, West Hollywood

5. Shop at Stylish Boutiques and Flagship Stores

West Hollywood is a shopping paradise, from independent designers to international brands. The neighborhood features high-end fashion boutiques along Robertson Boulevard, vintage shops on Melrose, and the Pacific Design Center for interior design enthusiasts.

Beauty lovers must visit Glossier on Melrose Place, where the minimalist pink aesthetic and cult-favorite skincare and makeup products create an Instagram-worthy retail experience. For luxury consignment, The RealReal at 8500 Melrose Avenue is the company’s flagship LA location, offering authenticated designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and clothing from brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Prada.

LuxuryColumnist – Glossier store in West Hollywood

RH West Hollywood (Restoration Hardware) is an architectural marvel – a multi-level design gallery showcasing luxury home furnishings with a stunning rooftop restaurant. Interior design fans should also stop by Lulu and Georgia, the celebrity-favourite LA home décor brand. In October 2026 it opened its first-ever showroom at 8735 Melrose Avenue in the Design District, with a flow of styled living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms that ends on an outdoor patio.

The brand also recently teamed up with the Sunset Tower Hotel on an Art Deco-inspired furniture collection created for Duke’s, the hotel’s private event space.

Photography enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the Leica Store, where you can explore the legendary German camera brand’s precision-crafted cameras and lenses, attend photography exhibitions, and connect with fellow photography lovers.

Book lovers and collectors must visit Mystery Pier Books, which specializes in rare first editions and collectible books in a charming setting. Tech fans will enjoy browsing the VR headsets and high-tech glasses at Meta Lab Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue.

Fashion-forward shoppers will love Kith West Hollywood, the lifestyle brand’s flagship store offering premium streetwear, sneakers, and their famous Kith Treats ice cream.

Visit West Hollywood – The RealReal store

6. Discover Vibrant Street Art and Murals

West Hollywood celebrates public art through its Art on the Outside program, which installs rotating artworks including murals, sculptures, and digital art throughout the city for six months to three years. Notable works include RETNA’s distinctive brushwork at the West Hollywood Library that recalls ancient writing systems mixed with LA graffiti traditions, and murals by renowned artists Shepard Fairey and Kenny Scharf on the library’s parking structure walls.

In addition, West Hollywood boasts a Moving Image Media Art Program (MIMA) that displays moving image artworks on digital billboards along Sunset Boulevard. They feature 10.5 minutes of artwork every hour.

Take a self-guided walking tour through the Design District to discover colorful murals on Melrose Avenue and along major corridors. The famous Paul Smith Pink Wall on Melrose has become an Instagram landmark, while ever-changing murals outside businesses like Carrera Cafe showcase the neighborhood’s commitment to street art culture.

LuxuryColumnist – Paul Smith pink wall, West Hollywood

7. Relax in Beautiful Parks

West Hollywood’s parks offer green spaces for recreation and community gathering. Plummer Park, located between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, spans over 10 acres and serves as a popular gathering place for the city’s diverse residents. The park features tennis courts, a basketball court, a playground, picnic areas with shaded spaces, and hosts the weekly Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market.

West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, features an aquatic and recreation center and serves as the main venue for major city events including WeHo Pride Weekend. William S. Hart Park offers additional green space along the Sunset Strip, perfect for a quick respite during your explorations.

For those seeking hiking trails and panoramic city views, nearby Runyon Canyon Park sits just outside West Hollywood’s northern border, offering easy to moderate trails with breathtaking viewpoints overlooking the entire Los Angeles basin – from downtown to the Pacific Ocean.

LuxuryColumnist – West Hollywood Park

8. Laugh in World-Famous Comedy Clubs

West Hollywood is home to iconic comedy venues where you can catch both rising stars and established comedians. The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard has launched countless comedy careers since 1972, featuring multiple rooms with shows nightly.

The intimate setting allows you to see top-tier talent up close, and you never know when a famous comedian might drop in for a surprise set. The club’s rich history and continued relevance make it a must-visit for comedy fans.

Depositphotos – Performer at The Comedy Store, West Hollywood

9. Experience the Legendary Nightlife

WeHo’s nightlife is world-renowned, offering something for everyone. The Sunset Strip features iconic venues like The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room, where rock legends have played for decades.

Rooftop bars like PUBLIC West Hollywood and the rooftop at The London West Hollywood offer craft cocktails with stunning skyline views – perfect for sunset drinks before a night out. For a unique experience, dive into Lucky Tiki, a retro tiki bar serving tropical cocktails in a kitschy, mid-century Polynesian atmosphere complete with vintage décor and strong mai tais.

Movie fans will love Melrose Rooftop Theatre on the rooftop of E.P. & L.P., an outdoor cinema showing cult classics and new releases with wireless headphones and cozy bean bag seating under the stars.

For dancing, hit clubs like Delilah or Arena for DJ sets and possible celebrity sightings. The Boystown area along Santa Monica Boulevard offers vibrant LGBTQ+ nightlife with clubs like Beaches Tropicana, Micky’s Weho and The Abbey. The latter lounge bar is the inspiration behind Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” song.

Visit West Hollywood – Melrose Rooftop Theatre

10. Rejuvenate at Luxury Spas

West Hollywood’s wellness scene offers numerous opportunities for relaxation and self-care. Treat yourself to treatments at high-end spas throughout the neighborhood, where you can enjoy everything from deep tissue massages and facials to body wraps and wellness therapies.

A standout experience is Ole Henriksen Spa, where you can indulge in their signature treatments including the famous Red Carpet Facial – a luxurious treatment that I was lucky to experience, delivering instantly glowing, camera-ready skin that celebrities swear by. The brand’s only spa offers a full menu of facials, innovative body treatments such as red light therapy, and massages using Ole Henriksen’s renowned skincare products. Ole Henriksen was the first celebrity facialist, creating skincare formulations in his kitchen and transporting them by bicycle to his famous clients.

LuxuryColumnist – Ole Henriksen luxury day spa

11. Explore World-Class Museums and Galleries

West Hollywood and the surrounding area offer excellent cultural experiences. Art enthusiasts should visit Hauser & Wirth at 8980 Santa Monica Blvd, one of the world’s leading contemporary art galleries featuring established and emerging artists.

The Pacific Design Center hosts rotating art exhibitions, and the Leica Gallery at 8783 Beverly Blvd is the brand’s largest North American location. Other cultural highlights include M+B Gallery, Louis Stern Fine Arts and Phillips Los Angeles.

Visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Not officially in West Hollywood, it lies just minutes away.

You can explore everything from ancient artifacts to contemporary installations. Don’t miss the David Geffen Galleries, which opened on May 4, 2026. We also love the iconic Urban Light installation – those 202 vintage street lamps are perfect for photos, especially at blue hour.

Most of the nearby La Brea Tar Pits museum is closed for renovation until 2028. Hancock Park and the tower pits remain open. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has some really interesting exhibitions. When we visited, we saw several great exhibitions: Barbie to Anna Karenina: The Cinematic Worlds of Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Jaws: The Exhibition.

Visit West Hollywood – Hauser & Wirth

12. Take a Free Historic Walking Tour

The City of West Hollywood offers free self-guided historic walking tours through its preservation website. Explore the Harper Avenue Historic District, which features elegant 1920s and 1930s apartment buildings in French Chateau and Spanish Colonial Revival styles that once housed Hollywood stars.

The Old Sherman Walking Tour takes you through the city’s earliest historic sites, including locations tied to the Pacific Electric Railway and the town of Sherman that predated West Hollywood. An LGBTQ History Tour is also available, showcasing the community’s rich history in the area, with stops along significant landmarks in Boystown and beyond. These tours offer fascinating insights into the architecture, culture, and personalities that shaped West Hollywood.

Wikimedia – The Ronda Apartments, Harper Avenue

13. Attend Fun Events and Festivals

West Hollywood hosts the Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market every Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Park’s north parking lot. Operating since 1986, this award-winning market features organic produce, baked goods, fresh fish, artisan breads, and more from local vendors.

For a chic Sunday shopping experience, the Melrose Place Farmers Market takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the palm-lined Melrose Place, offering certified organic produce, artisan goods, fresh pastries, and handcrafted items in an upscale, community-focused atmosphere.

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval is officially the largest Halloween street party in the United States, drawing nearly half a million people each October 31st. First launched in 1987, this free event transforms Santa Monica Boulevard into a mile-long pedestrian festival featuring live DJs, food trucks, elaborate costumes, and performances. It’s considered one of the most spectacular Halloween celebrations in the world and we had a great time at it, even though we hadn’t brought a costume in our luggage!

WeHo Pride is one of the largest annual Pride celebrations in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of people each year. The festivities begin on Harvey Milk Day (May 22) and run through June, with WeHo Pride Weekend taking place in late May/early June. Events include the OUTLOUD Music Festival featuring major headliners, a free Street Fair, the Women’s Freedom Festival and Dyke March, the colorful WeHo Pride Parade along Santa Monica Boulevard, and the WeHo Pride Arts Festival celebrating LGBTQ+ creativity.

LuxuryColumnist – Melrose Place Farmers Market

Getting Around West Hollywood

West Hollywood is California’s most walkable city, especially within each neighborhood district, though distances between districts may require transportation. The City of West Hollywood PickUp is a free shuttle service that operates along Santa Monica Blvd on weekends, making it easy to hop between neighborhoods.

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft or the self-driving Waymo cars are abundant and convenient. Street parking can be challenging, but there are numerous public parking lots and structures.

Many visitors enjoy walking or renting bikes to explore the flat, pedestrian-friendly areas. The neighborhood is also accessible via Metro bus lines that run along major streets like Santa Monica and Sunset Boulevards.

LuxuryColumnist – Self-driving car ride

Where to Stay in West Hollywood

West Hollywood accommodations are available for every style and budget. For luxury, consider The Sun Rose with its rooftop pool and panoramic views, 1 Hotel West Hollywood for eco-luxury, or the legendary Sunset Tower Hotel for old Hollywood glamour.

The Sunset Marquis offers rock-and-roll history with its own recording studio. Other great options include Hotel Ziggy on Sunset and The Chamberlain on Westmount Drive.

The Rainbow District has LGBTQ+-focused hotels that embrace the neighborhood’s inclusive spirit. Location-wise, staying near the Sunset Strip puts you close to nightlife and dining, while the Design District offers a quieter, more residential feel with easy access to shopping and restaurants.

LuxuryColumnist – Rooftop pool at The Sun Rose West Hollywood

Best Time to Visit West Hollywood

West Hollywood is genuinely a year-round destination, the mild Southern California climate means there’s rarely a bad month to go. That said, timing your visit around a few key factors makes a real difference.

Spring (March to May) is a sweet spot: comfortable temperatures, the city gearing up for WeHo Pride in late May or early June, and the Melrose Place Farmers Market at its most pleasant. Autumn brings the year’s most talked-about street party, the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval on October 31st, drawing close to half a million people to Santa Monica Boulevard.

Summer is busy and buzzy but accommodation prices peak, especially around Pride. If you prefer quieter streets and easier restaurant reservations, January through March is the most relaxed window without sacrificing any of the year-round attractions.

WeHo’s walkability means that even a rainy winter day is manageable, with galleries, spas, and world-class restaurants to duck into. We often visit in November for a nearby conference and the weather is still usually fairly pleasant, with a few cloudy days to be expected.

West Hollywood at a Glance: What to Know Before You Go

A few practical things worth knowing before you arrive.

●Size: West Hollywood covers just 1.9 square miles, which means you can walk between most of the highlights in the Design District or along Santa Monica Boulevard without needing a car.

●Getting there: Ride-sharing is the most convenient option from central LA.

●Parking: Public lots are dotted throughout the city but street parking fills fast on evenings and weekends, plan on a lot or Waymo instead.

●Budget: WeHo skews upmarket. Expect boutique and restaurant prices to match the neighbourhood’s reputation, though the free walking tours, public art, and parks cost nothing.

●LGBTQ+ welcome: West Hollywood is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ cities in the world. The Rainbow District along Santa Monica Boulevard and the city’s inclusive businesses reflect that openly.

Key Takeaways

●WeHo covers just 1.9 square miles, most highlights are walkable.

●Sunset Strip: iconic music venues, hotels, and legendary nightlife.

●Three distinct districts: Sunset Strip, Design District, Rainbow District.

●Halloween Carnaval: largest US Halloween street party, October 31st.

●WeHo Pride: festivities from Harvey Milk Day through late May/June.

●Free self-guided historic and LGBTQ+ walking tours available.

●Comedy Store on Sunset: running since 1972, surprise celebrity drop-ins.

Final Thoughts on the Best Things to Do in West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood proves that great things come in small packages. This walkable city manages to pack incredible restaurants, world-class shopping, legendary entertainment venues, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences into less than two square miles.

Whether you’re exploring the rock-and-roll history of the Sunset Strip, discovering vibrant street art, shopping the Design District’s chic boutiques, attending the epic Halloween Carnaval, or celebrating at WeHo Pride, this neighborhood offers something special at every turn. From sunrise hikes to farmers’ market mornings to rooftop sunset cocktails to late-night comedy shows, West Hollywood delivers an authentic Los Angeles experience that keeps visitors coming back for more.

Discover more great things to do in West Hollywood on the official tourism site.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is West Hollywood known for?

West Hollywood is known for the Sunset Strip, its world-renowned LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife, celebrity-favourite restaurants, luxury shopping, and a thriving arts scene. The city is home to legendary music venues like the Whisky a Go Go and the Roxy, the Comedy Store, the annual Halloween Carnaval (the largest Halloween street party in the United States), and WeHo Pride, one of the world’s largest Pride celebrations.

Is West Hollywood walkable?

West Hollywood is California’s most walkable city, particularly within each of its three main districts: the Sunset Strip, the Design District, and the Rainbow District. The city covers just 1.9 square miles, so most highlights within a given neighbourhood are reachable on foot.

What is there to do in West Hollywood for free?

Plenty. The City of West Hollywood offers free self-guided historic walking tours covering the Harper Avenue Historic District, the Old Sherman area, and an LGBTQ History Tour. The Art on the Outside public art programme lines the streets with murals and sculptures at no cost.

Plummer Park and West Hollywood Park are free to visit, the Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market at Plummer Park is free to browse, and the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval on October 31st is a free event drawing close to half a million people.

How far is West Hollywood from Hollywood?

West Hollywood sits immediately west of Hollywood, sharing a border along the east.