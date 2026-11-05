The 20 Best Luxury Hotel Brands In The World

There’s nothing quite like a luxurious hotel stay to make you feel pampered and relaxed. But with so many upscale hotel chains to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you?

To help narrow down your options, I’ve pulled together a list of the luxury hotel brands that consistently deliver – the ones where you walk in and immediately know you’re in good hands. From classic staples like Belmond and Four Seasons to design-forward brands like COMO, there’s something here for every kind of trip.

So whether you’re looking for a five-star experience or simply want to indulge in some luxury amenities, read on for the finest luxury hotel brands to check out.

Auberge Santorini infinity pool – top hotel brands

How luxury hotel brand tiers differ from traditional star ratings

If you’ve ever wondered how these luxury hotel brands compare to the traditional star rating system, here’s the short version: most of the brands on this list are considered 5-star or above, but that designation alone doesn’t tell the whole story. A standard 5-star hotel offers high-end amenities and service, but the brands ranked here – Mandarin Oriental, Aman, Four Seasons – are a tier above, often referred to as ultra-luxury or even 6-star in some cases.

The difference comes down to consistency, personalization, and the kind of experiences they offer: private butlers, bespoke itineraries, and properties designed by world-class architects. If you’re comparing 3-star or 4-star hotel chains, those sit in the mid-range comfort category – solid service, reliable rooms, but not the level of craftsmanship or attention you’ll find at the brands listed here.

World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brands 2026

The best luxury hotel brands are judged on far more than thread counts. Each year, LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) assesses the world’s leading hotel groups against a weighted algorithm, and its 2026 ranking, released in October, brings one of the biggest shake-ups in years.

The assessment now covers 134 touchpoints, with a maximum possible score of 4,792. It looks at each brand as a whole rather than individual hotels, weighing service, management quality, brand values and ongoing investment in new openings and renovations.

The list has also grown from 15 to 20 brands this year. To qualify, a brand needs at least eight properties.

Belmond Hotel La Residencia – famous hotel chains

Here are the 20 best luxury hotel brands in the world for 2026, with their score and 2025 position.

20. Banyan Tree

67.4% (2025: 14th)

19. Ritz-Carlton

68.0% (New entry)

18. Jumeirah

68.2% (New entry)

17. COMO

68.3% (New entry)

16. Peninsula

68.6% (2025: 13th)

15. One&Only

69.3% (2025: 10th)

14. Raffles

70.0% (2025: 15th)

13. Six Senses

71.8% (2025: 7th)

12. Rocco Forte

72.9% (2025: 9th)

11. Auberge Collection

73.2% (2025: 8th)

10. Airelles

75.2% (New entry)

9. Aman

75.5% (2025: 2nd)

8. Capella

76.1% (New entry)

7. Belmond

76.6% (2025: 11th)

6. Dorchester Collection

76.9% (2025: 12th)

5. Rosewood

78.0% (2025: 5th)

4. Four Seasons

78.7% (2025: 6th)

3. Bulgari

80.2% (2025: 3rd)

2. Oetker Hotels

80.6% (2025: 4th)

1. Mandarin Oriental

81.1% (2025: 1st)

World’s Best Hotel Brand: Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental has now topped the LTI ranking four years in a row. Its lead has narrowed, though, with Oetker Hotels just half a point behind.

The group keeps adding properties, most recently Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra in Mallorca, which joins newer openings such as Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London.

Mandarin Oriental Palace in Lucerne, Switzerland

Biggest Movers and New Entries

The headline this year is Aman, which fell from second to ninth. LTI stresses that a drop reflects brand-wide factors such as management, investment and competition, not necessarily weaker service at individual hotels.

Dorchester Collection moved the other way, rising six places to sixth. Belmond climbed four places to seventh, and Four Seasons rose to fourth.

Five brands joined the list for the first time. Capella entered highest at eighth, followed by French group Airelles at tenth, with COMO, Jumeirah and Ritz-Carlton also making the cut.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

What Other Rankings Say

LTI isn’t the only voice worth listening to. In Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards, voted for by readers, Capella was named the best hotel brand in the world, with The Leela second, Hilton’s LXR third and Anantara fifth.

The two lists measure different things. LTI scores brand performance across its whole portfolio, while Travel + Leisure reflects how guests rate their own stays. Capella ranking highly on both is a strong signal.

New Luxury Hotel Openings Since 2023

Several top brands have opened landmark properties in the past two years.

Rosewood opened The Chancery Rosewood in the former US Embassy on Grosvenor Square in September 2025. LTI went on to name it the world’s best new luxury hotel of 2025.

Aman opened Aman Nai Lert Bangkok in April 2025, its third city hotel after Tokyo and New York. It also relaunched the historic Rosa Alpina in the Dolomites as Aman Rosa Alpina.

Six Senses has also arrived in the UK with Six Senses London, set within the reimagined Whiteley in Bayswater, close to Hyde Park. It’s part of a move into cities that continues in 2026 with openings in Milan and Dubai. Oetker Hotels made its US debut with The Vineta in Palm Beach, and Accor launched Emblems Collection, a new luxury brand that debuted at Lucknam Park near Bath.

What Sets the Top Luxury Hotel Brands Apart

Choosing between the best luxury hotel brands comes down to style as much as scores.

Mandarin Oriental is the polished city specialist. Born in Asia, it’s known for highly attentive service, destination spas and serious restaurants, often with Michelin stars.

Oetker Hotels collects grand, one-of-a-kind landmarks such as Le Bristol Paris and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Each keeps its own name and character, with classic European service.

Bulgari brings the Italian jeweller’s glamour to a small portfolio of city hotels. Expect sleek contemporary design, buzzy bars and a fashion crowd.

Four Seasons is the most consistent of the big names, with well over a hundred hotels and resorts. You know exactly what you’ll get, wherever you are.

Rosewood feels more like a stylish private residence. Each hotel is designed to reflect its city or landscape, with a strong focus on art and wellness.

Aman is about stillness and space: minimalist architecture, very few rooms and complete privacy, usually in remote, spectacular settings.

Auberge Collection started in California wine country. Its hotels are intimate and outdoorsy, with a big emphasis on local food and wine.

Best Luxury Hotel Brands for Families, Couples and Solo Travellers

Not every luxury brand suits every traveller. Four Seasons is the standout for families, with kids’ clubs, connecting rooms and staff who genuinely welcome children. One&Only, Jumeirah and Rosewood also run strong children’s programmes at their resorts.

Aman, by contrast, has a calm, adult-oriented atmosphere that suits couples, as do Six Senses, Belmond and Auberge. Solo travellers often enjoy city brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Rosewood and Bulgari, where lively bars, spas and concierge teams make it easy to feel at home alone.

Which Luxury Hotel Brands Are Strongest by Region

If you’re planning a trip to a particular region, some brands have a much deeper presence than others. In Asia, look to Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula, Capella and Aman, which has most of its hotels on the continent.

Europe belongs to Oetker Hotels, Dorchester Collection, Rocco Forte, Belmond and Airelles. In the Caribbean, Rosewood, Four Seasons, Belmond, Aman and Oetker all have standout island resorts.

Other Top Luxury Hotel Brands

Other upscale hotel brands worth knowing, in alphabetical order, include 1 Hotels, Alila, Anantara, EDITION, Firmdale, InterContinental, Leela, Nobu Hotels, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Red Carnation, Shangri-La, St. Regis, Taj Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Waldorf Astoria and W Hotels.

Small Luxury Hotel Brands

Some of the most exceptional hotel groups are too small for LTI’s eight-property minimum. Highly regarded boutique collections include Althoff Collection, Cheval Blanc, JK Place, La Réserve, Maybourne, Montage, Nikki Beach, Pendry, Soneva, Ultima Collection and Virgin Limited Edition.

Kasbah Tamadot, Virgin Limited Edition – luxury hotel groups

How to book luxury hotel brands for the best value

If you’re ready to book a stay at one of these luxury hotel brands, here’s how to get the most value: many of these brands (Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Rosewood, St. Regis) are part of major loyalty programs or booking platforms that offer perks like room upgrades, complimentary breakfast, or spa credits when you book through their preferred channels. Virtuoso, American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, and the hotel’s own direct booking rate often come with better benefits than third-party sites.

If you’re loyal to a specific brand, signing up for their program can unlock exclusive offers and early access to new properties. For the smaller boutique collections (Aman, Auberge, Oetker), advance booking and shoulder-season stays are your best bet for availability and slightly softer pricing – these brands don’t discount much, but timing can make a noticeable difference.

Final Thoughts on the Best Luxury Hotel Brands

The best luxury hotel brands combine beautiful rooms, luxurious restaurants, intuitive service and remarkable locations. The right one for you depends on your travel style, whether that’s a family beach holiday, a romantic escape or a city break.

The traditional hotel rating system goes up to 5 stars, however there are a few properties worldwide that many consider to be six star hotels.

Use these rankings as a starting point, then choose the brand whose personality matches your trip. You deserve it!

LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence is an international members only organisation which provides digital reporting on luxury hotels, spas, restaurants and nightlife.

Frequently Asked Questions About Luxury Hotel Brands

What are the best 5-star hotel brands?

The best 5-star hotel brands include Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Aman Resorts, Oetker Collection, Belmond, Ritz-Carlton, Park Hyatt, One&Only Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels, Six Senses, and The Peninsula Hotels. These brands consistently deliver exceptional service, stunning properties, and amenities that justify their luxury positioning.

What is the #1 luxury hotel brand in the world?

Mandarin Oriental takes the top spot as the #1 luxury hotel brand in the world. Their properties blend Eastern and Western hospitality with impeccable attention to detail, world-class spas, and locations in the most desirable cities globally.

Every stay I’ve experienced with them has felt effortlessly sophisticated.

What’s the difference between 5-star and ultra-luxury hotel brands?

Ultra-luxury hotel brands go beyond standard 5-star properties with hyper-personalized service, higher staff-to-guest ratios, unique architectural design, exclusive locations, and exceptional dining programs. While a 5-star hotel offers premium ameniums, ultra-luxury brands like Aman, Rosewood, and Mandarin Oriental create completely bespoke experiences with butler service, private transfers, and the kind of attention to detail where staff remember your preferences from previous stays.

How do I book luxury hotel brands for the best value?

The smartest way to book luxury hotels is through hotel loyalty programs and credit card points—transferring points to programs like Hyatt (for Park Hyatt) or Marriott (for Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis) can save thousands. Always book directly through the hotel’s website to access member rates, room upgrades, and perks like complimentary breakfast.

Watch for package deals that bundle spa credits or dining – they often deliver better value than room-only rates. And if you’re booking multiple nights, call the hotel directly to negotiate added amenities.

Read next: