The Australian Region With Surf, Rainforest, and a Farm-to-Table Scene Nobody Talks About

Australia is known for so much beauty—the kangaroos, overall wildlife, oceans, and so much more. But there is a specific region that’s been gaining lots of traction lately. If you want to skip the massive tour groups and experience a place that feels wild, creative, and effortlessly cool, you need to look a little closer at New South Wales’ stunning Northern Rivers region.

Right along Australia’s eastern coastline, this beautiful destination, combines world class breaks, ancient emerald forest, and also farm to table food movement that foodies typically love and go crazy for. If you want a getaway where you can catch morning waves, hike through jungles, and dine on hyper-local organic food by night, this is for you.

Catching World-Class Waves Without the Crowds

Credit: Viator

Northern Rivers is legendary for its surf culture, offering everything from rolling beginner-friendly breaks to hollow, powerful waves for seasoned pros. Towns like Byron Bay put this stretch of coast on the map, but if you venture just a bit down the road to nearby coastal nooks and hidden headlands, you can find stretches of golden sand where it feels like you have the entire Pacific Ocean to yourself.

There’s also highly recommended experiences to try such as:

E Bike Hire opposite the Northern Rivers Rail Trail (Self Guided)

Venturing Into Ancient Subtropical Rainforests

Credit: Roaming the outback

This region is home to massive World Heritage-listed national parks, like Nightcap National Park and the ancient volcanic caldera surrounding Mount Warning (known locally as Wollumbin). Walking through these forests feels like stepping back into the dinosaur age. Towering cedar trees, hidden swimming holes, and cascading waterfalls like Minyon Falls create a lush paradise.

The Epicenter of Australia’s Farm-to-Table Movement

Credit: Best restaurants

What really sets the Northern Rivers apart, though, is its food culture. This region didn’t just hop on the farm-to-table trend—it practically perfected it.

Because the volcanic soil here is so rich, local farmers grow everything from macadamia nuts and avocados to organic vegetables and coffee. Iconic community hubs like The Farm Byron Baylet you walk right through active agricultural fields, check out free-range animals, and sit down at fun open-air restaurants like Three Blue Ducksto eat meals crafted directly from what is growing around you.

The chefs take fresh produce from crops and prepare it just steps away from the kitchen. Even better, you can find hidden gems tucked right into the rainforest edge—like Forest in Byron Bay—where chefs serve up modern Australian dishes paired with sustainable organic wines while you look out through massive glass windows at a living, breathing jungle.

Why You Need to Add the Northern Rivers to Your Bucket List

Australia is full of incredible places, but it is rare to find a single region that balances untamed nature and high-end culinary art quite like this. Whether you’re surfing the coast, exploring ancient trees, or grazing your way through local organic markets, the Northern Rivers offers a slower, richer kind of luxury.

Have you ever explored Australia’s coastal hinterlands, or would you swap a busy city trip for a surf, rainforest, and farm-to-table getaway? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to follow here for more luxury travel inspo!