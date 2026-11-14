Heirloom remodeling takes jewelry that no one wears anymore — a grandmother’s ring, a broken bracelet, a stone that has sat in a drawer for years — and turns it into something new. Sentimental stones are kept and reset. Gold can be melted down and reused, or credited toward the cost of the new piece. […]

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