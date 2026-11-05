How to Choose a Handbag for Effortless Everyday Elegance

A bag can look lovely on your arm and still make daily tasks awkward. Your phone rings while you are digging through it one-handed. The keys have slipped to the bottom again. By mid-afternoon, the strap presses uncomfortably against your shoulder. Before investing, check how the bag holds your usual contents, feels when loaded, works […]

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