Lutz has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from pizza shops to shoes to eyewear. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Part-time

Fast-paced pizza shop role where you take orders, handle cash, and help make pizzas. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a fun team vibe, and a job you can grow into (many managers started as CSRs).

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Lead a fashion retail team, support the Store Manager, and help drive sales, visuals, and customer experience. Comes with a strong benefits package, big employee discounts (plus free shoes each season), and room to grow your retail career.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Help customers pick glasses and contacts, keep records up to date, and support store sales goals. Nice perks include every Sunday off, benefits, paid time off, and clear paths for training and promotion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same company nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.