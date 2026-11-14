Lutz retail is buzzing right now—especially around the outlets. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Splendid

Splendid Location: Lutz, FL (Tampa Premium Outlets)

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at a soft, cozy lifestyle brand. You’ll help run daily store operations, drive sales, coach the team, handle scheduling, and keep visual standards sharp. Best if you have 4+ years retail sales and 2+ years management experience and are ready for nights, weekends, and a very active, on-your-feet role.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick glasses and contacts while keeping the store running smoothly. You’ll answer phones, keep records updated, and support sales goals. High school diploma required, 1+ year retail or customer service preferred, and you get Sundays off, plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Seasonal, part-time (hours vary)

Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum; varies by experience)

Perfect if you love shoes and want extra income for the season. You’ll help customers find the right fit, handle stock and shipments, and keep the store clean and organized. Expect flexible hours including nights, weekends, and holidays, a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, and a casual dress code.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.