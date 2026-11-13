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🍽️ Lutz FL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
Lutz has a nice mix of national brands and local spots hiring right now. Good options here if you want steady hours, tips, or a foot in the door for restaurant management.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Lutz, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy, fast-casual restaurant, coach a team, and handle daily operations, service, and safety. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Dishwasher/Busser
- Employer: The Mustard Seed Deli
- Location: Lutz, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the kitchen and dining room running smoothly by washing dishes, clearing tables, and helping with basic prep. Good fit if you like staying busy and want to learn restaurant basics with no prior experience required.
P/T Deli Worker
- Employer: The Mustard Seed Deli
- Location: Lutz, FL
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Customer-facing deli role where you prep food, run the register, and keep the space clean. Great if you enjoy talking with guests, want steady part-time hours, and like learning food prep and safety; includes an employee discount.
Dishwasher
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Lutz, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime-only concept (no night shifts) where you keep the dish area clean, organized, and sanitized. Offers access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), meal discounts, PTO (if eligible), tuition help, and wellness perks.
If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast in Lutz.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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