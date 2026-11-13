Lutz has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like working with tools and being on-site. These roles pay well for skilled work and offer room to grow.

Employer: CoaterZ of Lutz

CoaterZ of Lutz Location: Lutz, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Pay: $21.72 – $30.00 per hour

Experience: 3+ years window tinting required

Work on high-end vehicles doing window tint, PPF, and vinyl at a busy automotive shop known for quality work. Tools are provided, with employee discounts, advancement opportunities, and a steady 8-hour shift schedule.

Employer: ENFRA

Location: Lutz, FL (travel to job sites ~50%)

(travel to job sites ~50%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.18 – $25.64 per hour

Experience: 1–2 years construction

Entry-level field role on large commercial HVAC and plumbing projects. You’ll help with site cleanup, material handling, and assisting mechanics while learning codes and safety on real job sites.

Employer: GPS Pools

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Experience: Licensed plumber, 1+ year experience

Plumbing role focused on pool and related equipment in homes and light commercial spaces. Comes with 401(k) match, bonuses, company car, PTO, flexible schedule, and training, plus clear paths for advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this don’t stay up long, and they’re great stepping stones to better-paying skilled trades work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.