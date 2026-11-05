🛒 Lutz, FL Retail Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Paying $15–$23/hr

Lutz has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from fashion and coffee to cars and car washes. Good options here if you like talking to people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: cabi Clothing

cabi Clothing Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hr

Help run a women’s fashion outlet, support the Store Manager, and lead a small team. Great fit if you have 2–3 years of retail leadership, love styling outfits, and want a people-first, fashion-focused role with real responsibility.

Employer: BAD ASS COFFEE OF HAWAII Lutz

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time (evening/closing shifts)

(evening/closing shifts) Pay: $15–$16/hr

Evening cashier role where you run the register, upsell snacks and specials, and keep the store stocked and tidy. Set schedule Thu–Sun evenings, with hours that can grow based on performance—good for night owls who like a steady routine.

Employer: The Palms Car Wash / Wash Lutz Express Car Wash

Location: 24124 State Road 54, Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $15/hr

Outdoor, active job greeting customers, guiding cars onto the wash, and keeping the property clean. No experience needed, paid training, and chances to advance with a growing local business.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help customers find the right auto parts, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good for anyone 16+ who likes cars or wants flexible hours, with store discounts, benefits options, and growth paths in a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have more than one opening or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.