🍽️ Lutz FL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lutz has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from fast-food leadership to casual dining and daytime prep work. If you like working with people (or food), there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

McDonald's (independent franchisee) Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) and help run a busy McDonald’s. You’ll manage shifts, train crew, keep food and service on point, and can access tuition assistance, dental/vision coverage, PTO, and meal discounts after meeting service requirements.

Employer: Darden / Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Lutz, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Serve scratch-made comfort food and create a friendly, relaxed dining experience. This role offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, and dining discounts, plus room to grow within the Darden family of restaurants.

Employer: Chicken Salad Chick

Location: Lutz, FL (morning kitchen team)

Type: Not stated (listed as "Other")

Not stated (listed as "Other") Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a morning person. You’ll prep chicken salads, sides, soups, and sauces, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. They offer hands-on training, a friendly team vibe, and steady morning hours.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.