There are a few handy free items available around Lutherville-Timonium right now, especially in the Mays Chapel area. If you need baby gear or home lighting pieces, these might be a good fit.

Item: White Diaper Genie Complete pail

Condition: Front refill door no longer stays open by itself, but when the door is closed, the pail works perfectly fine

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you want a diaper pail that still functions but don’t mind the door quirk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sleek metal table lamp base

Height: 22" tall

Shade: Not included (you’ll need your own lamp shade)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice if you already have a shade or want to match one to your decor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 frosted glass lamp shade replacements for a light fixture

Color/finish: Heavy frost, almost white/opaque

Dimensions:

5.5" wide diameter

6" tall

1-5/8" wide hole at base

What’s not included: Light bulbs and mounting hardware are NOT included

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Good match if you need to replace three matching shades on an existing fixture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Lutherville-Timonium tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.