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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lutherville-Timonium Today
There are a few handy free items available around Lutherville-Timonium right now, especially in the Mays Chapel area. If you need baby gear or home lighting pieces, these might be a good fit.
Diaper Genie Pail
Item: White Diaper Genie Complete pail
Condition: Front refill door no longer stays open by itself, but when the door is closed, the pail works perfectly fine
Category: Baby & kids
Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you want a diaper pail that still functions but don’t mind the door quirk.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Table Lamp Base
Item: Sleek metal table lamp base
Height: 22" tall
Shade: Not included (you’ll need your own lamp shade)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice if you already have a shade or want to match one to your decor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Frosted Glass Light Fixture Shades (Set of 3)
Item: Set of 3 frosted glass lamp shade replacements for a light fixture
Color/finish: Heavy frost, almost white/opaque
Dimensions:
- 5.5" wide diameter
- 6" tall
- 1-5/8" wide hole at base
What’s not included: Light bulbs and mounting hardware are NOT included
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Mays Chapel, Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Good match if you need to replace three matching shades on an existing fixture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in Lutherville-Timonium tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.