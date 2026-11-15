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🐱 Young Lunenburg Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Several sweet cats in Lunenburg, MA are all ready for new homes. Each one is fully vetted and waiting at a local rescue that focuses only on cats.
All cats listed below are from Pat Brody Shelter for Cats and have the same care before adoption: they are spayed/neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, given distemper and rabies vaccines (if old enough), and receive flea and dewormer treatments if needed. The adoption fee is $400 for each cat.
Sydney
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Sydney is a young female kitty who has already had all her basic vet care done and is ready to settle into a new home.
👉 Meet Sydney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trinket
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Trinket is another young female cat who comes fully vetted and ready to join a loving family.
👉 Meet Trinket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fuddle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Fuddle is a baby boy, already given the same careful vetting as the older cats and looking for a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Fuddle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Parrot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Parrot is another baby male kitten, fully vetted and ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Parrot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gertie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Gertie is a young female cat who has already been spayed, tested, and vaccinated, and is ready for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Gertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Joe is a young male kitty, fully vetted and waiting for someone to bring him home.
👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Stella is a young female cat who has had all her basic medical care and is ready to move from the shelter into a forever home.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinder
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Cinder is a young male Siamese mix who has been fully vetted and is ready for a new family.
👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Smokey is a young male cat, already neutered, tested, and vaccinated, and hoping for a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinkerbelle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Contact: (978) 582-6116
Tinkerbelle is a young female kitty, fully vetted and ready to leave the shelter for a loving home.
👉 Meet Tinkerbelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Lunenburg kitties. You can call Pat Brody Shelter for Cats at (978) 582-6116 to ask about visits, or click through to each cat’s listing to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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