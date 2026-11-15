Several sweet cats in Lunenburg, MA are all ready for new homes. Each one is fully vetted and waiting at a local rescue that focuses only on cats.

All cats listed below are from Pat Brody Shelter for Cats and have the same care before adoption: they are spayed/neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, given distemper and rabies vaccines (if old enough), and receive flea and dewormer treatments if needed. The adoption fee is $400 for each cat.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Sydney is a young female kitty who has already had all her basic vet care done and is ready to settle into a new home.

👉 Meet Sydney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Trinket is another young female cat who comes fully vetted and ready to join a loving family.

👉 Meet Trinket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Fuddle is a baby boy, already given the same careful vetting as the older cats and looking for a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Fuddle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Parrot is another baby male kitten, fully vetted and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Parrot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Gertie is a young female cat who has already been spayed, tested, and vaccinated, and is ready for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Gertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Joe is a young male kitty, fully vetted and waiting for someone to bring him home.

👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Stella is a young female cat who has had all her basic medical care and is ready to move from the shelter into a forever home.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Cinder is a young male Siamese mix who has been fully vetted and is ready for a new family.

👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Smokey is a young male cat, already neutered, tested, and vaccinated, and hoping for a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (978) 582-6116

Tinkerbelle is a young female kitty, fully vetted and ready to leave the shelter for a loving home.

👉 Meet Tinkerbelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Lunenburg kitties. You can call Pat Brody Shelter for Cats at (978) 582-6116 to ask about visits, or click through to each cat’s listing to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.