Lunenburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats and are already getting great care.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year, 2 months (young)

1 year, 2 months (young) Gender: Male

Personality: Super friendly, gentle, and playful with other cats. He always seeks attention and loves to play with his best friend Mimi. His description says he’s “like sunshine” in both looks and character.

Super friendly, gentle, and playful with other cats. He always seeks attention and loves to play with his best friend Mimi. His description says he’s “like sunshine” in both looks and character. Health & vetting: Before adoption, all cats at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats are spayed/neutered , tested for FeLV/FIV , given distemper and rabies vaccines (if old enough) , and receive flea and dewormer treatments if needed .

Before adoption, all cats at are , , given , and receive . Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Phone: (978) 582-6116

👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese mix

Siamese mix Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Female

Looks: Stunning blue eyes and a cute bobtail

Stunning blue eyes and a cute bobtail Personality: Super friendly and endlessly playful. Bellatrix is part of a bonded pair with Charley; they do everything together, from playing to curling up for synchronized naps. They will do best in a home where they can stay together.

Super friendly and endlessly playful. Bellatrix is part of a bonded pair with Charley; they do everything together, from playing to curling up for synchronized naps. They will do best in a home where they can stay together. Bonded pair: Listed with her brother Charley ; they are looking for a home together .

Listed with her brother ; they are looking for a home . Health & vetting: As with all cats at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats , she will be spayed , tested for FeLV/FIV , vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before adoption.

As with all cats at , she will be , , vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before adoption. Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Phone: (978) 582-6116

👉 Meet Bellatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese mix

Siamese mix Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Male

Looks: Blue eyes and a bobtail, matching his sister Bellatrix

Blue eyes and a bobtail, matching his sister Bellatrix Personality: Super friendly and very playful. Charley is the other half of this “dynamic duo” and is closely bonded with Bellatrix. They love to play, explore, and nap together.

Super friendly and very playful. Charley is the other half of this “dynamic duo” and is closely bonded with Bellatrix. They love to play, explore, and nap together. Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Bellatrix so they can stay side-by-side and keep each other entertained.

Must be adopted so they can stay side-by-side and keep each other entertained. Health & vetting: Will be neutered , tested for FeLV/FIV , vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before going home.

Will be , , vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before going home. Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats

Phone: (978) 582-6116

👉 Meet Charley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lunenburg, MA and thinking about adding a cat (or a pair of kittens!) to your family, please reach out to Pat Brody Shelter for Cats at (978) 582-6116 or visit their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.