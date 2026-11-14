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🐱 Sweet Lunenburg Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Lunenburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats and are already getting great care.
Ray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 1 year, 2 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Super friendly, gentle, and playful with other cats. He always seeks attention and loves to play with his best friend Mimi. His description says he’s “like sunshine” in both looks and character.
- Health & vetting: Before adoption, all cats at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats are spayed/neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, given distemper and rabies vaccines (if old enough), and receive flea and dewormer treatments if needed.
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Phone: (978) 582-6116
👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bellatrix
- Breed: Siamese mix
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Looks: Stunning blue eyes and a cute bobtail
- Personality: Super friendly and endlessly playful. Bellatrix is part of a bonded pair with Charley; they do everything together, from playing to curling up for synchronized naps. They will do best in a home where they can stay together.
- Bonded pair: Listed with her brother Charley; they are looking for a home together.
- Health & vetting: As with all cats at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, she will be spayed, tested for FeLV/FIV, vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before adoption.
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Phone: (978) 582-6116
👉 Meet Bellatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charley
- Breed: Siamese mix
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Looks: Blue eyes and a bobtail, matching his sister Bellatrix
- Personality: Super friendly and very playful. Charley is the other half of this “dynamic duo” and is closely bonded with Bellatrix. They love to play, explore, and nap together.
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Bellatrix so they can stay side-by-side and keep each other entertained.
- Health & vetting: Will be neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, vaccinated (age-appropriate), and treated for fleas and worms if needed before going home.
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats
- Phone: (978) 582-6116
👉 Meet Charley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Lunenburg, MA and thinking about adding a cat (or a pair of kittens!) to your family, please reach out to Pat Brody Shelter for Cats at (978) 582-6116 or visit their listings to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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