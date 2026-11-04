🏘️ Lunenburg MA Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Lunenburg’s real estate scene is busy, and local firms are growing their teams. If you’re licensed in MA or NH and like helping people move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Real Estate Exchange

Real Estate Exchange Location: Lunenburg, MA

Category: Planning & Development (Residential real estate)

Planning & Development (Residential real estate) Employment type: Not listed (real estate agent role; likely commission-based)

Work with sellers from listing to closing, with full transaction coordination, marketing support, and admin help so you can focus on pricing, staging, offers, and client care.

Employer: Real Estate Exchange

Real Estate Exchange Location: Lunenburg, MA

Category: Planning & Development (Buyer & seller representation)

Planning & Development (Buyer & seller representation) Employment type: Not listed (real estate agent role; likely commission-based)

General agent role serving both buyers and sellers, with a Transaction Coordinator, Office Manager, and Marketing Director backing you up so you can spend more time with clients and less on paperwork.

Employer: Real Estate Exchange

Real Estate Exchange Location: Lunenburg, MA

Category: Planning & Development (Home-buying focus)

Planning & Development (Home-buying focus) Employment type: Not listed (real estate agent role; likely commission-based)

Focus on guiding buyers through showings, offers, and closings, with lead support, marketing, and training to help you grow a long-term real estate career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the broker can shape the role around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.