Lumberton has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of in-store, banking, and on-the-road sales work.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership, help run daily store operations, and coach a team while working closely with the Store Manager. Good fit if you have a few years of retail experience and want growth, benefits, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: TSP Talent (financial services client)

(financial services client) Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role helping members with deposits, loans, and digital banking while handling a cash drawer. Great if you like steady, detail-focused work and building long-term relationships with customers.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Lumberton, NC (travel between local stores)

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses

Work with popular snack brands, visit multiple grocery and convenience stores, and build displays instead of staying at one register all day. Monday–Friday schedule, major holidays off, and benefits make this appealing if you want independence and weekly pay.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1305 East Fifth Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic store role where you run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Comes with retail perks like employee assistance, retirement plans, and educational help.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible and have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.