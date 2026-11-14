Lumberton’s food and hospitality scene is growing, with hotels and local spots adding staff for busy days, nights, and weekends. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Home2 Suites / Tru by Hilton

Home2 Suites / Tru by Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role handling check-ins/outs, reservations, guest questions, and night audit tasks. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, comfortable on a computer, and can work AM, PM, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Bourbon Barrel (locally owned bar & dining)

(locally owned bar & dining) Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: Part-time (8–40 hrs/week, flexible)

Pay: $2.13–$5.00/hr + tips

Serve food and drinks in a social, bar-style setting while Bourbon Barrel launches its food service. Good for outgoing people who like fast-paced work, evening/weekend shifts, and earning tips.

Employer: Bourbon Barrel

Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: Part-time (8–40 hrs/week, flexible)

Pay: From $8.00/hr + tips

Mix and serve drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly at a local favorite spot. Ideal if you’re 21+, enjoy a lively atmosphere, and can handle busy nights while following NC alcohol laws.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.