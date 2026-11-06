🏥 Lumberton NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $82/hr

Lumberton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in hospitals and retail pharmacy. Here are a few strong openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: UNC Health (UNC Health Women’s Services at Southeastern Health Park)

UNC Health (UNC Health Women’s Services at Southeastern Health Park) Location: Lumberton, NC

Salary: $33.37 – $47.97 per hour (hiring range)

Type: Part Time, onsite, day shift, 20 hours/week

Perform a wide range of OB/GYN, vascular, abdominal, and procedure‑guided ultrasounds in a modern women’s services setting. Great fit if you’ve completed a 12‑month sonography program and either hold or can obtain RDMS within a year.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Lumberton, NC

Salary: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour

Type: Full Time

Lead patient‑focused pharmacy care in a busy community setting, from immunizations to medication therapy management. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, a full benefits package for qualifying team members, and growth paths into leadership and corporate roles.

Employer: UNC Health (UNC Health Southeastern – Interpreter Services)

(UNC Health Southeastern – Interpreter Services) Location: Lumberton, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full Time, days, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Use your Spanish and people skills to support patients and families, interpret during medical visits, and help explain patient rights. Ideal if you have an associate degree in a social science or healthcare field and are fluent in spoken and written Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.