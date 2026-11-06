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🏥 Lumberton NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $82/hr
Lumberton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in hospitals and retail pharmacy. Here are a few strong openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.
Ultrasound Tech (Part Time, Day Shift)
- Employer: UNC Health (UNC Health Women’s Services at Southeastern Health Park)
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Salary: $33.37 – $47.97 per hour (hiring range)
- Type: Part Time, onsite, day shift, 20 hours/week
Perform a wide range of OB/GYN, vascular, abdominal, and procedure‑guided ultrasounds in a modern women’s services setting. Great fit if you’ve completed a 12‑month sonography program and either hold or can obtain RDMS within a year.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Salary: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour
- Type: Full Time
Lead patient‑focused pharmacy care in a busy community setting, from immunizations to medication therapy management. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, a full benefits package for qualifying team members, and growth paths into leadership and corporate roles.
Interpreter (Spanish) – Patient Services
- Employer: UNC Health (UNC Health Southeastern – Interpreter Services)
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full Time, days, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
Use your Spanish and people skills to support patients and families, interpret during medical visits, and help explain patient rights. Ideal if you have an associate degree in a social science or healthcare field and are fluent in spoken and written Spanish.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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