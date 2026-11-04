🍽️ Lumberton NC Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Lumberton’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: FULL-TIME (also offered part-time)

FULL-TIME (also offered part-time) Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Lead shifts, support the team, and keep service running smoothly in a high-volume restaurant. Good fit if you have past restaurant or shift lead experience and want to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Lumberton, NC

Type: FULL-TIME (also offered part-time)

FULL-TIME (also offered part-time) Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour after 21-day training

Work up front greeting guests, taking orders, and handling cash with quick, friendly service. Great for people who enjoy talking with customers and want strong training and room to advance.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services

Location: Lumberton, NC (Liberty Health and Rehab – Woodhaven)

(Liberty Health and Rehab – Woodhaven) Type: FULL-TIME, Day shift, Monday–Friday (manager on duty)

FULL-TIME, Day shift, (manager on duty) Pay: Not listed

Oversee the dietary department, staff scheduling, and nutrition planning for residents in a healthcare setting. Best for someone with approved Dietary Manager training, MDS experience, and strong leadership and organization skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details on the employer’s site make the fit clear.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.