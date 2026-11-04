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Lumberton
🍽️ Lumberton NC Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Lumberton’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local spots are worth a look.
Restaurant Team Lead
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Type: FULL-TIME (also offered part-time)
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour
Lead shifts, support the team, and keep service running smoothly in a high-volume restaurant. Good fit if you have past restaurant or shift lead experience and want to grow your leadership skills.
Front of House Team Member
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Type: FULL-TIME (also offered part-time)
- Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour after 21-day training
Work up front greeting guests, taking orders, and handling cash with quick, friendly service. Great for people who enjoy talking with customers and want strong training and room to advance.
Dietary Services Director – Woodhaven
- Employer: Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services
- Location: Lumberton, NC (Liberty Health and Rehab – Woodhaven)
- Type: FULL-TIME, Day shift, Monday–Friday (manager on duty)
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee the dietary department, staff scheduling, and nutrition planning for residents in a healthcare setting. Best for someone with approved Dietary Manager training, MDS experience, and strong leadership and organization skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details on the employer’s site make the fit clear.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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