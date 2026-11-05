🏥 Lumberton MS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lumberton has a steady need for in‑home care right now. If you like one‑on‑one work and flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers Location: Lumberton, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home. You’ll assist with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and give companionship, with options for day, evening, night, and weekend shifts. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid training, PTO, disability, life insurance, bonuses, and discount programs.

Employer: A First Name Basis

Location: Lumberton, MS (Hattiesburg area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $11/hr

Provide personal care and support for seniors and people with disabilities in their homes. Offers flexible scheduling, daily pay, overtime opportunities, and a 401(k) with employer match, plus a team that focuses on respectful, family‑style care.

If you feel called to care for others, take a few minutes to click through, read the full details, and send in an application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.