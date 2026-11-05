📅 Veterans luncheon at Edward Dufresne Center in Luling

📅 Veterans luncheon in St. Charles Parish

A St. Charles Parish Veterans Luncheon is listed at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070.

The page does not include a date or time for the luncheon, so please confirm details directly with the Edward Dufresne Community Center or the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs before you go.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or worried about one, you can reach confidential help 24/7/365 through the Veterans Crisis Line at VeteransCrisisLine.net. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911 right away.