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📅 Veterans luncheon at Edward Dufresne Center in Luling
📅 Veterans luncheon in St. Charles Parish
A St. Charles Parish Veterans Luncheon is listed at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070.
The page does not include a date or time for the luncheon, so please confirm details directly with the Edward Dufresne Community Center or the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs before you go.
If you are a Veteran in crisis or worried about one, you can reach confidential help 24/7/365 through the Veterans Crisis Line at VeteransCrisisLine.net. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911 right away.
More Info: St. Charles Parish Veterans Luncheon | Louisiana D...
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