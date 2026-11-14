Lufkin’s hospital kitchen scene is busy right now, and Morrison Healthcare is staffing up. If you like steady hours, benefits, and helping care for patients through good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: CHS Woodland Heights, Lufkin, TX

Pay: $13.00/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll prep and cook meals using set recipes, keep food at safe temps, and help keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you have some cooking experience and want hospital-style stability plus access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Morrison Healthcare Location: CHS Woodland Heights, Lufkin, TX

Pay: $13.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Same role and location as above, posted on Indeed. Apply here if you prefer Indeed’s application flow; duties include cooking, portioning, and following safety rules like cut gloves and slip-resistant shoes.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: CHS Woodland Heights, Lufkin, TX

Pay: $11.00/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll keep dishes, pots, pans, and kitchen areas clean and sanitized, plus help move supplies. Great entry role if you’re new to food service but want full-time hours and access to health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Morrison Healthcare Location: CHS Woodland Heights, Lufkin, TX

Pay: $11.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Same dishwasher position, posted on Indeed. You’ll handle dishwashing, trash, floor cleaning, and basic kitchen support while following safety and sanitation standards.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Morrison Healthcare Location: CHS Woodland Heights, Lufkin, TX

Pay: $11.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This is a mix of prep and serving: washing and cutting produce, portioning food, stocking, and serving patients or guests in a friendly way. Good for anyone with some food service background who likes variety in their day.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—pick the link that matches your experience and send in an online application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.