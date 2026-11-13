Lufkin’s sales scene is busy right now—especially if you like closing deals and building long-term client relationships. Here are several solid roles with clear paths to grow your income and your career.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Lufkin, TX (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with uncapped earning potential

Full-cycle media sales role selling radio, digital, and event marketing to local businesses. Great fit if you have 2+ years in sales, love consultative selling, and want strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health insurance, 401(k) match, stock plan).

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Lufkin, TX (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with uncapped earning potential

Senior-level role for 5+ years B2B media/marketing pros with a track record of beating quota. You’ll own a high-value book of business, lead integrated campaigns, and mentor others while selling broadcast, digital, and sponsorships.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store leadership role where you help run the shop, drive parts sales, and coach the team. Good for folks with leadership skills, flexible availability, and interest in automotive retail and customer service.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Lufkin, TX (covers a wider Texas territory)

(covers a wider Texas territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,900 – $101,900 base + commission; at target, $127,600 – $174,900 total

Pure new-logo B2B hunter role selling wireless, fiber, internet, and security solutions to medium-sized businesses. Ideal if you have 3+ years quota-carrying outside telecom sales, love building your own pipeline, and want big upside on commissions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.