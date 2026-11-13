Lufkin has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Lufkin, TX (407 N Brentwood)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) , stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Health, dental, vision, , stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and for eligible associates. Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and hands-on auto work in the Tire & Battery Center. You’ll help members choose the right tires/batteries, manage service appointments, and keep the sales floor safe and stocked.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts, using basic diagnostic tools, and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you like cars, want flexible hours, and enjoy learning product knowledge over time.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Lufkin, TX (1521 S First St)

Type: Part-time (nights and weekends required)

(nights and weekends required) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Flexible schedules and a fast-paced team vibe. You’ll take phone and in-person orders, run the register, prep food, and help keep the store clean—good starter job if you’re 16+ and want extra cash.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.