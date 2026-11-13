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Lufkin
🛒 Lufkin Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Lufkin has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, especially if you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet.
Here are a few worth a look:
Tire and Battery Service Advisor (USA)
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: Lufkin, TX (407 N Brentwood)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible hourly premiums
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and 100% paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and hands-on auto work in the Tire & Battery Center. You’ll help members choose the right tires/batteries, manage service appointments, and keep the sales floor safe and stocked.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts, using basic diagnostic tools, and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you like cars, want flexible hours, and enjoy learning product knowledge over time.
Customer Service Rep – 1521 S First St
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Lufkin, TX (1521 S First St)
- Type: Part-time (nights and weekends required)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Flexible schedules and a fast-paced team vibe. You’ll take phone and in-person orders, run the register, prep food, and help keep the store clean—good starter job if you’re 16+ and want extra cash.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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