🐱 Playful & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Lufkin, TX

Lufkin has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / Ivory calico

Cream / Ivory calico Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County

Phone: (936) 639-1880

About Dottie:

Dottie is a confident calico who knows what she likes. She enjoys having her own space and prefers people who respect her boundaries. She’s curious about the world and will happily spend time with her favorite humans once you’ve earned a spot on her “VIP list.” Dottie is described as sweet, independent, and full of personality, and she prefers affection on her own terms.

👉 Meet Dottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter

Phone: (936) 633-0218

About Denver:

Denver is a young brown tabby kitten. As a baby Domestic Shorthair, he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family and learn good habits in his new home.

👉 Meet Denver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter

Phone: (936) 633-0218

About Tweedledum:

Tweedledum is an orange/red kitten with classic Domestic Shorthair charm. As a baby, he’s ready to grow up with a family who will give him love, playtime, and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Tweedledum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter

Phone: (936) 633-0218

About Tweedeldee:

Tweedeldee is a gray/blue baby kitten who would love a safe, caring home. She’s young and ready to learn, making her a wonderful candidate for families who want to raise a kitten.

👉 Meet Tweedeldee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lufkin, TX, please consider visiting Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County or Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter to meet these cats in person. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.