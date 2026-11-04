🏥 Lufkin Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel RN Roles

Lufkin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned RNs and folks starting out in patient care or medical offices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Pay: Estimated $2,328 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend )

(includes ) Shift: 4x12 day shifts

Travel Med-Surg/Tele role with strong weekly pay and a 13-week contract, great if you like focused assignments. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through Solomon Page.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Shift: Weekend day shifts , 3x12 hrs (Fri–Mon), 36 hrs/week

Weekend , 3x12 hrs (Fri–Mon), 36 hrs/week Unit: Med/Surg/Telemetry, 45-bed hospital, 6:1 ratio

Weekend-focused Med-Surg/Tele travel contract with no on-call and possible block scheduling. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent MS/Tele/Wound Care experience and want steady hours in a smaller hospital setting.

Employer: Parkwood in the Pines

Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, perfect if you’re passionate about helping seniors with daily activities and monitoring their health. Good fit for someone with CNA certification who wants steady, in-person work.

Employer: Angelina Rehabilitation Center

Location: Lufkin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Front desk role for someone with previous healthcare insurance experience who likes organizing referrals and authorizations. Great if you want a patient-facing job in rehab without doing direct clinical care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other units and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.