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🏥 Lufkin Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel RN Roles
Lufkin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned RNs and folks starting out in patient care or medical offices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Nurse / RN - Med Surg Tele
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: Estimated $2,328 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend)
- Shift: 4x12 day shifts
Travel Med-Surg/Tele role with strong weekly pay and a 13-week contract, great if you like focused assignments. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through Solomon Page.
Travel RN - Med/Surg
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Shift: Weekend day shifts, 3x12 hrs (Fri–Mon), 36 hrs/week
- Unit: Med/Surg/Telemetry, 45-bed hospital, 6:1 ratio
Weekend-focused Med-Surg/Tele travel contract with no on-call and possible block scheduling. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent MS/Tele/Wound Care experience and want steady hours in a smaller hospital setting.
Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Parkwood in the Pines
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting, perfect if you’re passionate about helping seniors with daily activities and monitoring their health. Good fit for someone with CNA certification who wants steady, in-person work.
Front Office Coordinator (Medical Office)
- Employer: Angelina Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan
Front desk role for someone with previous healthcare insurance experience who likes organizing referrals and authorizations. Great if you want a patient-facing job in rehab without doing direct clinical care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other units and roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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