Ludlow’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid full-time roles for people who like helping customers and staying organized.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Ludlow, VT (branch network, including 152 Main St )

(branch network, including ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $27.13/hour (based on experience and location)

Blend teller work with personal banking: handle deposits and withdrawals, open new accounts, and help customers with digital banking. Good fit if you have cash-handling and sales or teller experience and want steady hours, clear goals, and room to grow in banking.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Ludlow, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed), paid weekly

Lead the store’s online order and pickup team: oversee picking, staging, and curbside orders, manage schedules, and coach associates. Comes with weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff, ideal if you like a fast-paced job and hands-on leadership.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.