The Ludlow Senior Center is open Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and on Tuesdays until 7:00 p.m., with phone 413-583-3564 and full news and menus at Council on Aging. On Friday, November 13, lunch is a chicken patty sandwich (be seated by 11:45 a.m.) and activities include: free coffee, tea, and snacks in the café, Boomer Bootcamp in the Fitness Studio at 8:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. (registration needed), Dental Hygiene by appointment at 9:00 a.m. and Blood Pressure Checks at 10:00 a.m. in the Wellness Clinic, plus Ceramics and Healthy Bones & Balance at 1:00 p.m. (registration needed for Healthy Bones & Balance). On Monday, November 16, lunch is baked cod (be seated by 11:45 a.m.) and activities include morning Knitting at 9:00 a.m., Boomer Bootcamp at 9:30 a.m., Blood Pressure Check & File of Life updates at 10:00 a.m., Computer Help by appointment at 10:00 a.m., Peace of Mind Funeral Planning at 10:00 a.m., and Rep. Saunders in the café at 10:30 a.m., plus afternoon Billiards Travel League at 12:30 p.m., Scrabble at 1:00 p.m., Pitch at 1:15 p.m., Monday Chair Volleyball at the HUBBARD MEMORIAL LIBRARY at 1:30 p.m., and Flex, Balance and Core Exercise in the Fitness Studio at 1:30 p.m. (bring your own mat). More information: https://ludlow.ma.us/coa/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ludlow Senior Center