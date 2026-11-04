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Ludlow

Ludlow Senior Center schedule for Nov. 4–5

2 days ago
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The Ludlow Senior Center is open Monday–Friday 8:00am–4:00pm and Tuesdays until 7:00pm; phone 413-583-3564. On Wednesday, November 4, lunch is Potato Crunch Fish (please be seated by 11:45am), with morning activities including Exercise Room Instruction (by appointment, 8:00–10:00am), Zumba Gold (8:45am), Monthly Jewelry Class (9:00am), Monthly Massage (by appointment, 9:00am), Ceramics (9:00am), Fun with Opera (10:00am), Town Administrator in Café (10:00am), and Healthy Bones & Balance (10:30am, registration required), and afternoon activities including Billiards Round Robin (12:00pm), Movie "The Shell Seekers" (1:00pm), and Healthy Bones & Balance (1:00pm, registration required). On Thursday, November 5, lunch is Ranch Chicken (be seated by 11:45am), with Big Y and Randall’s shopping trips at 11:00am and 1:00pm (sign-up required), morning programs Tai Chi (9:00am), Foot Care (by appointment, 9:00am), Dominos (9:30am), and Meditation Connection (10:15am, registration requested), and afternoon/evening programs Billiards Round Robin (12:00pm), Mahjong (12:45pm), Chair Volleyball at **Hubbard Memorial Library (1:30pm), **Active Yoga in the **Fitness Studio (2:30pm, bring your own mat), and **volleyball at **East St School (5:30pm)**. Full newsletter with menus and activities: https://ludlow.ma.us/coa/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ludlow Senior Center

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