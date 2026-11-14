Ludington’s retail scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like helping customers and running a store. If you’re ready to step into leadership or grow from the sales floor up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year

Hands-on path to become a Store Manager in 6–12 months, learning sales, operations, and team leadership in a busy tire and auto service shop. Strong benefits, paid training, ASE reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and Sundays and major holidays off.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a key leadership role running the front end and supporting the pharmacy, including hiring, scheduling, and store performance. Designed as a pipeline to Store Manager, with structured training and clear growth for people who like data, coaching, and customer service.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role helping people find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, plus light services like battery tests and wiper installs. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance, with strong promote-from-within culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.