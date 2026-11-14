Ludington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially for RNs who like variety. If you want steady work and strong benefits close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Home Care

Northern Home Care Location: Ludington, MI & Mason County

Type: Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN

Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN Pay: $40.00 – $85.00 per hour, per-visit, based on experience

In-home nursing with day-shift Monday–Friday and mileage reimbursement. Great fit if you want one-on-one patient time, flexible hours, and full-time benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Elara Caring

Elara Caring Location: Ludington, MI (Mason/Oceana Counties)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience; mileage or fleet vehicle program)

Field RN role doing home visits with a large home health organization. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and either a fleet vehicle program or mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Corewell Health – Ludington Hospital

Corewell Health – Ludington Hospital Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-Time, Nights (7 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Hours: 36 hours/week , every other weekend

, every other weekend Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced 25-bed Emergency Department with trauma bays and helicopter transport links to Level I & II centers. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, retirement options, on-demand pay, and staff discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.