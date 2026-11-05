🍽️ Ludington MI Food & Hospitality: Several Local Openings

Ludington’s restaurant scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good vibes, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy McDonald’s crew—scheduling, coaching the team, and keeping things safe, clean, and running smoothly. This role is a fit if you like responsibility, enjoy helping others grow, and want room to advance in restaurant management.

Employer: Riemer Eye Center – Riemer Hospitality

Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, life insurance, HSA, paid time off, employee discount

Take charge of the fun at a multi-level sports bar with live music, DJs, simulators, and rooftop events. You’ll run AV, sound, TVs, and stage setups so every game and show looks and sounds great—perfect if you love tech, sports, and live entertainment.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Location: Ludington, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks to Applebee’s recipes, serve food and beverages, and keep the bar clean and stocked. This is a good match if you’re 21+, know your cocktails, and enjoy chatting with guests in a busy, team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.