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Lucerne Valley
📢 Two LVUSD staff named November Employees of the Month
4 days ago
📢 LVUSD honors November Employees of the Month
Lucerne Valley Unified School District has named two staff members as November Employees of the Month.
Lucerne Valley Elementary School art teacher Kerri-Ann Smith was recognized as the Certificated Employee of the Month. District leaders praised how she:
- Teaches art to every student on campus each week
- Connects art lessons to grade-level and holiday themes
- Serves as a Reveur House lead, helping grow student leaders
- Coaches cheer, with her team recently earning 1st place for cheer in the Apple Valley Parade
LVMHS campus security team member David Houseman was named the Classified Employee of the Month. He was honored for:
- Maintaining a strong safety presence on campus
- Building positive relationships with students, especially middle schoolers
- Quickly spotting and appropriately handling a person on campus who did not belong there
The awards were presented by Superintendent Peter Livingston at the November Board of Trustees meeting.
More Info: Kerri-Ann Smith, David Houseman Named Employees of...
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