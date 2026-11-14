📢 LVUSD honors November Employees of the Month

Lucerne Valley Unified School District has named two staff members as November Employees of the Month.

Lucerne Valley Elementary School art teacher Kerri-Ann Smith was recognized as the Certificated Employee of the Month. District leaders praised how she:

Teaches art to every student on campus each week

each week Connects art lessons to grade-level and holiday themes

Serves as a Reveur House lead , helping grow student leaders

, helping grow student leaders Coaches cheer, with her team recently earning 1st place for cheer in the Apple Valley Parade

LVMHS campus security team member David Houseman was named the Classified Employee of the Month. He was honored for:

Maintaining a strong safety presence on campus

on campus Building positive relationships with students, especially middle schoolers

with students, especially middle schoolers Quickly spotting and appropriately handling a person on campus who did not belong there

The awards were presented by Superintendent Peter Livingston at the November Board of Trustees meeting.