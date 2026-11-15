Lubbock has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from outdoor work to high-tech facilities. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVI Funeral Supply

CVI Funeral Supply Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, uniforms provided

Work outdoors helping set up and support graveside services with tents, chairs, and equipment, and help install monuments and vases. This role is good if you’re detail-focused, can handle physical work in all weather, and want a job that supports families during important moments.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Lubbock, TX (supports data centers in the region; travel to other sites required)

(supports data centers in the region; travel to other sites required) Type: Full-time

Pay (example ranges from similar sites): $37.64 – $65.91/hour (actual pay depends on location and experience)

(actual pay depends on location and experience) Benefits: Amazon benefits package including health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, parental leave (see posting for full details)

Hands-on role keeping data center power, cooling, and safety systems running with very high uptime. Good fit if you have 2+ years electrical/mechanical facilities experience, can work 12-hour and rotating shifts, and like troubleshooting complex building systems.

Employer: Caprock RV Services

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off, employee discount

Keep the service area and grounds clean, move and park customer vehicles, and help with basic inspections and shop tasks. Great for someone with a valid driver’s license, basic mechanical knowledge, and who doesn’t mind staying on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.