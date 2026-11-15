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🔧 Lubbock Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lubbock has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from outdoor work to high-tech facilities. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
Cemetery Worker
- Employer: CVI Funeral Supply
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, uniforms provided
Work outdoors helping set up and support graveside services with tents, chairs, and equipment, and help install monuments and vases. This role is good if you’re detail-focused, can handle physical work in all weather, and want a job that supports families during important moments.
Engineering Operation Technician, DCC Communities
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Lubbock, TX (supports data centers in the region; travel to other sites required)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (example ranges from similar sites): $37.64 – $65.91/hour (actual pay depends on location and experience)
- Benefits: Amazon benefits package including health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, parental leave (see posting for full details)
Hands-on role keeping data center power, cooling, and safety systems running with very high uptime. Good fit if you have 2+ years electrical/mechanical facilities experience, can work 12-hour and rotating shifts, and like troubleshooting complex building systems.
Shop Hand / Mechanic (Service Porter)
- Employer: Caprock RV Services
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour
- Benefits: Paid time off, employee discount
Keep the service area and grounds clean, move and park customer vehicles, and help with basic inspections and shop tasks. Great for someone with a valid driver’s license, basic mechanical knowledge, and who doesn’t mind staying on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.