Lubbock’s food scene is busy, and local stores are staffing up. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

United Supermarkets, LLC Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, decorate specialty items, and keep the bakery cases full and looking great. Good fit if you enjoy early shifts, working with your hands, and talking with customers.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

United Supermarkets, LLC Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the bakery team by prepping dough, glazing pastries, and helping with baking from start to finish. Nice role if you want to learn baking skills, like teamwork, and enjoy a mix of kitchen work and customer service.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5810 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79407

Type: Full-time

Shift: Flexible — days, evenings, overnights, weekends

Flexible — days, evenings, overnights, Salary: Not listed

Lead food operations inside a busy convenience store, keeping food service running smoothly across different shifts. Good option if you want steady full-time hours and don’t mind flexible schedules.

Employer: United Supermarkets

United Supermarkets Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core Baker role as above, listed on Indeed with more company background. Check this posting if you like to read extra details about the employer and values before you apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.