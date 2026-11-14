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Texas
Reminder to Buckle Up and Use Car Seats Safely
2 days ago
Drivers and passengers are urged to wear seat belts on every ride to help save lives and avoid fines of up to $250. Families can schedule a free local car seat safety check or learn about safety programs through TxDOT. More information: https://t.co/fuygYmdHIA
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