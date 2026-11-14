Lubbock’s trucking and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for both over-the-road drivers and local dispatch pros. If you’ve got a CDL or like coordinating moving parts, these are worth a look.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

Location: Lubbock, TX (Regional OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, avg $1,661–$2,239/week + $1,500 sign-on bonus

OTR role with strong mileage pay, paid on all dispatch miles (loaded & empty), plus home most weekends. Newer Volvo & Freightliner tractors, 99% no-touch freight, paid orientation, growing paid vacation, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: Lubbock, TX (Dedicated OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary up to $1,890 per week ($270/day)

Dedicated lanes with a daily salary, so you’re paid well even when miles are light. Mostly Midwest routes, predictable home time in some locations, late-model Freightliner Cascadias (APUs, fridges, automatics), plus health, life, vision, dental, and safety/clean inspection/referral bonuses.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (day)

Pay: Starting at $78,000/year

Route delivery for a major distribution company, with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus 401(k) profit sharing after 90 days. You’ll run tractor–trailer deliveries into customer locations and be home more often than typical OTR.

Employer: Texas AirSystems

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Not stated (appears full-time, non-exempt)

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role coordinating service technicians, schedules, and work orders for data center HVAC work. Good fit if you’re organized, customer-focused, and comfortable in a fast-paced, high-volume dispatch environment; requires strong computer skills and prior call center or similar experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.