Lubbock’s sales scene is busy right now, from pharma to equipment rentals to college sports. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on growing meat & seafood sales using data, certifications, and direct selling. Good fit if you know food service, enjoy consultative sales, and like working with chefs and restaurant operators.

Employer: Sumitomo Pharma America

Location: Lubbock, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000 – $135,000 base + incentives and benefits

You’ll sell specialty pharmaceutical products in primary care, urology, and women’s health across the region. Expect 60–80% travel, strong data-driven selling, and a big focus on launching new products.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Lubbock, TX (rental facility)

(rental facility) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, roughly 7am–5pm)

(Mon–Fri, roughly 7am–5pm) Salary: Competitive, not listed

Support inside and outside sales for construction equipment rentals, qualifying leads and building relationships with contractors and industrial clients. Great entry point if you want to grow into a Territory Account Manager role, with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Texas Tech University

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Handle ticket sales and customer service using strong product knowledge and close teamwork. Nice option if you enjoy sports, campus life, and helping fans with their game-day experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Lubbock’s sales market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.