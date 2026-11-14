Lubbock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like bedside care, academics, or focused rehab work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now.

Employer: J&A Oilfield Services LLC

J&A Oilfield Services LLC Location: Lubbock, TX (in-home, one patient)

Type: Other / 12-month contract, Monday–Friday, 8-hour days

Other / 12-month contract, Monday–Friday, 8-hour days Pay: $130,000/year (W-2) + $50/day per diem with health, dental, vision OR $150,000/year (1099) + $50/day per diem

with health, dental, vision Why it’s interesting: One stroke survivor, one home—no big caseload or productivity quotas. Ideal if you’re an experienced SLP in stroke rehab who wants to focus deeply on one patient and see clear progress.

Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time, academic faculty (MD/DO)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of surgery, clinic, and teaching in a busy ENT department with 13,000+ clinic visits a year. Comes with university benefits like no-cost individual health insurance for full-time staff, PTO, retirement plans, and wellness perks.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Likely travel contract, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 3x12 nights

Likely travel contract, , , Start Date: January 11, 2027

Pay: $1,993 per week

Why it’s interesting: Short-term PICU role caring for critically ill kids, with steady night shifts and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Lubbock healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.