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Lubbock
🏥 Lubbock Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
2 days ago
Lubbock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like bedside care, academics, or focused rehab work. Here are a few strong roles hiring now.
Speech-Language Pathologist – In-Home Stroke Rehab (1-Year)
- Employer: J&A Oilfield Services LLC
- Location: Lubbock, TX (in-home, one patient)
- Type: Other / 12-month contract, Monday–Friday, 8-hour days
- Pay: $130,000/year (W-2) + $50/day per diem with health, dental, vision OR $150,000/year (1099) + $50/day per diem
- Why it’s interesting: One stroke survivor, one home—no big caseload or productivity quotas. Ideal if you’re an experienced SLP in stroke rehab who wants to focus deeply on one patient and see clear progress.
Asst/Assoc/Professor, Dept of Otolaryngology, ENT – Lubbock
- Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Type: Full-time, academic faculty (MD/DO)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of surgery, clinic, and teaching in a busy ENT department with 13,000+ clinic visits a year. Comes with university benefits like no-cost individual health insurance for full-time staff, PTO, retirement plans, and wellness perks.
RN – PICU (Travel/Contract)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Type: Likely travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
- Start Date: January 11, 2027
- Pay: $1,993 per week
- Why it’s interesting: Short-term PICU role caring for critically ill kids, with steady night shifts and weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Lubbock healthcare jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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