Lubbock’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to faith-based employers. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town, many with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Spencer's

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time (up to 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.75–$17.00/hour

Lead a fun, high-energy specialty store while helping drive sales and manage staff, inventory, and merchandising. Includes paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, 30% discount, and scholarship opportunities; prior retail management experience required.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Location: 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Help members with tire and battery purchases, scheduling, and basic auto services while keeping the Tire & Battery Center safe and organized. Role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U); valid driver’s license and age 18+ required.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Support the pharmacy by greeting customers, handling transactions, and keeping the area organized and compliant. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health/401(k) benefits for eligible employees; must be 16+ (or 18+ depending on site) with strong customer service skills.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: 5815 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Provide high-touch customer service in a church distribution store, including fittings, product guidance, POS, and inventory support. Includes 401(k) options; requires 2+ years customer service (or equivalent), ability to lift up to 40 lbs, work Saturdays/holidays, and being an endowed member with a current temple recommend.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: 5815 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Lead a team of 3–10 in a church retail store, overseeing sales, scheduling, inventory, budgeting, and customer service standards. Full-time role with 401(k) and other benefits, requiring a related bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), 3+ years leading others, and a current temple recommend.

Employer: Market Street (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Similar to the United Supermarkets posting, you’ll help customers at the pharmacy counter, process orders, and keep shelves and records in order. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential medical, dental, and 401(k) for eligible employees; must be 16+ with solid communication and basic math skills.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Lubbock, TX (local territory)

Type: Likely Full-time (field-based)

Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses

Travel between grocery and convenience stores to stock snacks, build displays, and grow sales for major brands. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends/major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and up to $2,000/year in bonuses; requires a driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Full-time

Split your time between ringing up customers and merchandising the sales floor, including stocking, pricing, and keeping displays full and neat. Offers competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Lead the front end by coaching cashiers, keeping lines moving, and solving customer issues while keeping the area neat and organized. Includes associate discount, flexible hours, 401(k) eligibility, and limited PTO/holiday pay for part-timers, with early mornings, nights, weekends, and holiday shifts required.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Temporary/Seasonal

Pay: $13.00–$14.50/hour

Help fans find gear for their favorite teams by engaging customers, stocking, and keeping displays sharp during the busy season. Great short-term role for someone 16+ who loves sports and wants flexible, fast-paced retail experience.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: Lubbock, TX

Type: Likely Full-time/Part-time (varied shifts)

Be the friendly face at the car wash, greeting customers, selling memberships, and helping ensure every car leaves clean and shiny in a mostly outdoor, active role. Includes same-day pay access, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and strong training; weekend and holiday availability needed.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Lubbock roles like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.